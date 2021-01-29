During the aldermen reports at Tuesday’s aldermen meeting, several city officials responded to recent online accusations regarding Branson’s crime report, including from a candidate for city office.
According to the Branson Police Department’s 2020 Branson Unified Crime Report, all crime within the city for 2020 went down 18 percent from 2019.
The condensed report, posted on Jan. 25, which can be found on the department’s Facebook page, states that this is part of a four-year decline in crime in Branson.
It also states that crime is down 32 percent from 2017 and while the overall crime has significantly decreased, some individual categories in the report did see an increase in 2020.
According to the post, Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews will present the full 2020 Police Department Annual Report with more details regarding the uniformed crime report at the regular Board of Aldermen study session on March 18.
However, despite the good news, some on social media have labeled the report as “sweeping stuff under the rug,” or have accused the police department of going “after 18% less of the criminals they used to,” and comments from mayoral candidate Marshall Howden stated “the narrative is that we are fed statistics when the ‘on the ground’ reality of people’s lived experience is quite different” and that he does not believe (the report) “tells the whole story.”
When reached by the Branson Tri-Lakes News, Howden declined to provide any further comment.
Some Branson aldermen and the mayor made the following comments at the Jan. 26 Board of Aldermen meeting:
“I’m concerned about some of the disparaging remarks that have been made about our police department and their role and what they do in the community,” said Alderman Bill Skains. “We owe a lot to these young men and young women for the work that they do. We need to be showing them on an ongoing basis that we support them and the reports that they give us are true and accurate. To make such unsubstantiated comments that they’re inflating these documents, these numbers and these reports, it’s just beyond intelligent comprehension. I just want to say I support them and I think every member of this board and the mayor supports our police and fire guys after what they do. I think they do a wonderful job.”
“Following up on Bill and the crime statistics,” said Alderman Jeff Seay. “I will temper my comments here, but it is infuriating to see people respond to what is supposed to be, I don’t want to call it PR, but, good news that we distribute to our PR department and sometimes I just think some things are better left unsaid. You throw that stuff out, and that’s the response that you get. I think it’s ridiculous but that’s just my comment.”
Mayor Edd Akers said, “To Bill’s comments about hearing comments on crime. The interesting thing is that crime statistics are based on population and the population of Branson is whatever it’s going to be as soon as the census comes in, 12,000 or whatever. But, we have a whole bunch of folks come visit us so anything that happens when those folks come goes into our statistics, so it makes our statistics look way out of whack because it’s based on our base population. So I’d encourage people to try to understand that we’re a city of 13,000 but when we got 70 to 80,000 people in our community, that makes us a lot different if you’re looking at crime statistics.”
To watch the previous Branson Police Department’s update that was presented at the Nov. 19, 2020 Board of Aldermen Study Session, visit the city’s Youtube channel at www.bransonmo.gov/livestream
To learn more about uniform crime reports visit https://www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/ucr
More information regarding the report will be released once available.
