A new taproom and microbrewery has opened in the Tri-Lakes area, and is ready to serve up brews and grooves to its visitors.
Malt & Barrel, located at 225 Cross Creek Suite G in Branson, is owned by Micah Neal and his wife, Holly. Neal said his inspiration for the business came from his background in brewing beer.
“I have been brewing in my home for about eight years,” Neal said. “After tossing the idea around with a buddy, I decided I wanted to create a place where everyone could sit and rest while enjoying a beer. Our place is somewhere you could relax, pick up a book, and have an idea. Taprooms were the foundation of our country, a spot anyone could gather. We currently act as a taproom and plan to transition to a microbrewery once we navigate some of the red tape and licenses. We offer beers from local Missouri breweries, seltzers and wine.”
Neal said Malt & Barrel aims to have a relaxed atmosphere.
“Our vibe is relaxed and deliberate,” he said. “From hand built wooden tables to comfy leather furniture, we’ve created a space that’s warm and inviting. While we don’t serve food, anyone is welcome to bring their own in. Our music selection consists of vinyl albums from some of the greatest and impactful bands ever.”
Neal said there have been challenges to overcome in opening the taproom.
“We actually started the process of opening a brewery back in 2019. We got really close in 2020, but then everything shut down for COVID. So we just paused and decided we’d try again when things seemed right. In January of 2022, we started again,” Neal said. “Finding a location was difficult between different city/county ordinances, to just space that was available. This is a growing area and real estate is a hot commodity. Getting our licensing was also a challenge but we had support from other local breweries in the area who helped us navigate the quagmire.”
In the future, Malt & Barrel plans to host themed events such as Vinyl Night, game nights, paint parties and chess tournaments.
“We hope to become a pivotal spot in our community,” Neal said. “We believe that it’s important for us to be symbiotic with the local area. We are a little off the main road but are in a location that locals rely on for grocery staples or a bite to eat. It’s a place that’s convenient to grab a pizza and then come next door for a nice beer.”
Malt & Barrel hasn’t announced permanent hours of business, but is currently open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit Malt & Barrel at www.maltandbarrelbrewing.com or their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.