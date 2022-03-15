The Hollister R-V School District’s “Going Green” Initiative is saving taxpayers money and helping to educate students about taking care of the environment.
The district received two grants, The Purina Farms grant and the Southwest Missouri Solid Waste Management District N grant, to help them implement the initiative, according to a press release from Hollister School District.
The Purina Farms grant is for paper recycling and has enabled a recycle trailer to be located behind the elementary school.
The Southwest Missouri Solid Waste Management District N, which serves Barry, Dade, Lawrence, Stone and Taney counties, gave the school a grant to provide a recycle trailer for cardboard, plastic, paper, and other recyclables. The trailer is located beside the high school.
The district has purchased recycle bins for individual classrooms to help students learn the importance of recycling. Students in the Community Based Learning/Life Skills Class pick up and sort the recyclables and place them in the trailer.
Signs designed by science class students have been placed around the school to remind students and staff to recycle, according to the release. Students are being educated about how long it takes for different substances to decompose in a landfill and what products can be made from these same substances if we recycle them.
Hollister Assistant Superintendent of District Operations Sean Woods said the school has created a 10 year plan for the district to become a leader in ‘going green’ for other schools and students.
“We’ve installed $800,000 worth of solar panels, which have lowered energy cost and usage,” Woods said. “We have installed LED lighting in our buildings. We have partnerships with Purina Farms and the waste management district, which have (allowed us to) put trailers on our property.”
The trailers are being used to collect recyclables, which will be hauled off to help the green initiative.
It is estimated the recycling efforts will save the district almost $10,000 per year in trash service fees, items being recycled staying out of the dumpster and saving the district from paying for additional trash service visits.
The solar panels, LED lights and recycling trailers are not the only effort the school has been doing to help the district go green. Woods said students have begun to take initiative to repurpose everyday items and in some cases have created new items from items, which many would just throw away.
Juniors Hailey Greene and Kassidy Devore, who started working together for a science fair project to combine plant proteins with plastic. Greene and Devore said with their initial project they couldn’t get the plastic and plant proteins to melt. They switched part of the equation and began using coffee grounds, which had them accidentally stumble onto creating biodegradable plastic. They now create bioplastic out of dissolved water bottles and corn oil.
Devore said they get most of their items from classroom trash bins and only have to purchase two items they need to create the bioplastic.
“We get the corn oil from the kitchen, we get the shredded paper from the office, and we get the coffee grounds from the teachers who are drinking a lot of coffee,” Devore said. “So the only thing we have to buy is borax and cornstarch.”
Greene said their process of dissolving plastic does not utilize the harmful chemicals, such as formaldehyde and fentanyl, usually used. Greene and Devore’s process uses biodiesel. She said their plastic should theoretically biodegrade in 20 years as opposed to other plastics which will start to deteriorate after 500 years.
With their new bioplastic the pair have created plant pots and door stops.
“We have some very special students who attend our school district and a few of them have really taken the occasion to create something new,” Woods said. “They have taken it to a whole other level through innovation, creativity and what we’ve really tried to do is harness the four C’s of 21st-century learning; creativity, communication, collaboration, and critical thinking. And (Greene and Devore) have done just that.”
For more information on the Hollister School District’s ‘Going Green Initiative’ visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.