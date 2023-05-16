The Hollister School District recently presented El Pablano Mexican Restaurant in Hollister with its May Community Spotlight Award at a Board of Education meeting.
Hollister High School Principal Jared Terry presented the award on behalf of the school district, and Paco accepted the award on behalf of El Pablano.
Terry said El Pablano surprised Hollister High School with free lunch for all teachers and staff.
“They didn’t want anything in return,” Terry said. “Paco said, ‘You work hard, and we just want to take care of you!’”
The Board of Education holds meetings monthly. For more information, call the Hollister School District at (417) 243-4000.
