In one week, members of the community will once again join together to help save lives at the Wednesday, March 15, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive, hosted by the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
For their second blood drive of 2023, the Branson Tri-Lakes News Community Room will welcome donors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to give blood.
“The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, needs blood for local use,” a statement from CBCO read. “It takes around 200 donations per day to meet the transfusion needs of area patients. Blood donation helps preserve, enhance, and save lives across the Ozarks. Every blood donation can help as many as three people. Every blood donation tells a story of hope, healing, and survival.”
All successful blood donors will receive a long-sleeved quarter zip pullover and snacks from the CBCO. Donors will also be presented with some additional swag provided by the Branson Tri-Lakes News, which includes cookies from Branson Bank and free popcorn from the Branson IMAX.
At the January blood drive, the CBCO collected 38 blood donations, which was a record number for a Branson Tri-Lakes News blood drive. For this upcoming drive, they hope to break that record number.
“Receiving a record number of blood donations at our first blood drive of 2023 once again exemplified the love and devotion our community has for saving lives,” Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher Mandy Farrow said. “It was exhilarating to see all of our returning blood donors as well as some new faces. We hope to see all of you again, as well as some first time donors, at our drive next week!”
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged. Those who make an appointment are also asked to complete a fast pass online, which will assist with wait times.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News is located at 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister. Donors can schedule an appointment or learn more information by calling 417-227-5006 or visiting cbco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.