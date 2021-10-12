A local church is offering a new support group for those who are struggling with grief.
The Branson United Methodist Church will be offering a Grief Share Support Group beginning Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the church library, located at 1208 West 76 Country Boulevard in Branson, according to a press release from the church.
The Grief Share Support Group is a 13 week program which will offer help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.
The church invites those who are currently struggling with grief to join the group.
For more information contact the church office at (417) 334-3423 during normal office hours.
Church office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and
Sunday 9 a.m. to noon.
The office is closed noon - 1 p.m. daily for lunch. Occasionally the staff has to be gone during office hours.
