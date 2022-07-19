A family tradition with Mexican roots plants new seeds in Branson West.
The Lera Family Farm, located at 8616 East State Hwy 76, held its grand opening on Saturday, July 2. The farm is a family owned and operated property with authentic street food taco shop, bakery, coffee shop, food trucks, boutique and shopping. The farm hosts moonlight farmers markets, a free family game area, and a farm themed play area for the kids, according to their Facebook page.
Co-Owner Deana Lera opened the location with her husband and children. The property boasts four unique businesses, which are operated by the Lera’s four children.
“We are family owned and operated. The original Lera Family Farm actually still exists in Guanajuato, Mexico, where my husband is from. His family‘s farm has been a working farm for almost 200 years in the same family,” Lera told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Family is very important to us, and being there for each other, and helping each other succeed. My husband and I own the property and the four shops on the property are businesses owned and operated by our four adult children and their families.”
The Leras’ daughter Renay and her husband Ismeal own the Wonderfully Made Boutique on the property. The Wonderfully Made Boutique helps the community out by offering to provide clothes to the area youths who are in need.
“Our oldest daughter and her husband own the boutique. They have affordable name brand and vintage clothing for the whole family,” Lera said. “Renay and Ismael are also the youth leaders in our youth ministry. Through their shop they have supplied many youth with investment into their lives and clothing resources for school and job interviews and more.”
Lera’s son Ricardo and his wife Cori own and operate the Chubby Cactus Taco Shop on the property. According to Lera, Ricardo and Cori combine traditional Mexican fare with street food style.
“Ricardo and Cori, who is from California, have spent countless hours creating recipes entwined with all the family secrets from Mexico, and the California style street foods,” Lera said. “The explosion of senses as you eat their food is out of this world!”
For those visiting the farm who crave something to soothe their sweet tooth can head on into the Savory Sweets bakery.
“Our daughter Adrianna and her husband own the bakery. Adrianna was gifted an Easy Bake Oven at 3 years old by her grandmother and the baking has never stopped,” Lera said. “She uses real butter in all her recipes and is a perfectionist at what she loves doing.”
After grabbing a cupcake from the Savory Sweets, visitors can grab a cup of art at Genesis Coffee.
“Brian our youngest, and his wife Elizabeth own the coffee shop, Genesis Coffee. Brian has been researching the art of coffee for the past couple of years. He has had an interest not just in coffee beans from local suppliers, but also from different parts of the world,” Lera said. “They have teamed up with local suppliers to support the local community, and also have beans for fresh ground coffee from Mexico and Guatemala. It’s not just a coffee business for them, but a fresh ground art.”
Lera said the farm brings together the experiences of the family’s travels to the area.
“We have a family ministry, Romans 8 Lera Family Ministries, and have traveled extensively throughout Mexico on mission work. Our children have learned so much about the culture, language and foods that make Mexico a beautiful place.
Lera said the farm is about bringing people together, just like a family.
“As a family we love to gather together, share a meal together, sing and play music around the campfire and most definitely just relax and unwind,” Lera said. “That’s the environment that we have tried to create here on the farm for other families to be able to enjoy too.”
The Lera Family Farm is open Thursday through Sunday, often until midnight. On Fridays and Saturday evenings they host a farmer’s and more market from 5 to 9 p.m. There is no cost to come visit the farm but the farm themed playground requires a $3 all day wristband. On Saturdays, the farm will have crafts available for the children in the playground area at no extra charge.
For more information, visit ‘Lera Family Farm’ on Facebook.
