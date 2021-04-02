The Kirbyville School District has announced that they will be transitioning to a four day school week, following behind several other local schools that have already made the transition.
According to Dr. Carless Osbourn, Superintendent of the Kirbyville School District, this transition could help boost student success by attracting qualified teachers to the classroom.
“An important component for student success and achievement, of course, is having highly qualified teachers in the classrooms,” said Osbourn. “First and foremost, especially with Kirbyville being sandwiched in between Branson, Forsyth and Hollister who have more resources, we try to get any edge that we can. A lot of school districts in the state….maybe 105 at the last count, which would be about 20% of the schools in Missouri, have gone to four day a week. Primarily, just like us, they’re looking to hire and retain qualified teachers and staff. So, first and foremost, that was an important aspect for us to do that.
“I would say the positive in the research that we conducted for this, many school districts did see a decrease in discipline; saw improved attendance, both for students and for teachers.”
For the Kirbyville School District, this will go into effect for the 2021-2022 school year.
“When we start next school year, we will start four day a week,” said Osbourn. “We did select Mondays; a lot of it is, most of the holidays are on Mondays and not Fridays. Sometimes it may be a little easier to get appointments on Mondays vs Fridays. Currently in our area Reeds Spring, Forsyth, Bradleyville….Taneyville, Galena, Spokane; there’s a lot of already four day a week schools and they all go Monday. I think that’s the day that a lot of school districts select and it does deal with holidays and things like that being more advantageous in the schedule to go four day a week and have Monday off.”
With this change, a small increase at the end of the Kirbyville’s school day will be implemented to ensure students meet the requirements for instruction hours.
“We will lengthen our day,” said Osbourn. “Having that day off and looking at the statutory requirement of 1,044 hours of instruction for students, we did have to lengthen our day about 10 minutes at the end of our day. So Tuesday to Friday we’ll go about 10 minutes more.”
Kirbyville schools will continue to provide things for students, like the Backpack Program, to make sure students can also thrive outside the classroom.
“There is always the concern because it is another day out for any students with food insecurity, ensuring that those needs are met,” said Osbourn. “Kirbyville, like other schools in Taney County, belong to the Backpack Program. Those students that do request that, we do send food home on the weekends. We would just extend that and put more food in there for them, for that day.”
Kirbyville could even be labeled as unique, in the manner that they have been implementing an early release on Fridays for years. Which, in the long run, could make the transition to a four day school week even easier for students and the school district, according to Osbourn.
“Now the interesting thing about Kirbyville, we have been for years, early release on Fridays for teacher professional development,” said Osbourn. “I think for us it kind of helped that transition a little bit more than say another school district that may be going all day, five days a week.
“So for us just to say ‘okay this is why we’re doing this, this is how we’re going to make that happen, just take the other half of that day’, is a little bit easier for us because parents have already looked at childcare for years and getting out half-a-day; that was a little easier for us. Speaking of childcare, for some that may be a concern as well….Boys & Girls Club we did speak with them. They said there was a need there, that they would be able to take on any student at either of their locations if needed. So there is that resource in our area for parents that still need childcare.”
According to Osbourn, the feedback he’s gotten from other four day a week schools shows that this change can have several positive impacts.
“I think, especially with COVID this year, if we can get students and their families more time together that’s a good thing,” said Osbourn. “With last year, definitely the emotional and the mental challenges that we faced, (it’s) been a lot. The school districts that I’ve talked with that have gone four day a week: No.1 they said they wouldn’t go back to five day a week; and No.2 it’s definitely helped them during this year having that extra day off for cleaning, for other things. When teachers are now doing a lot more….giving more time to do certain tasks is a good thing as well. Definitely think that putting families together, giving them more time, is a good thing.”
According to Osbourn, through surveys sent out by the school district, the school received positive feedback from both employees and the community for the transition.
“We sent out surveys to our parents and employees. A lot of questions from the employee side was ‘what’s the schedule going to look like?’,” said Osbourn. “For us being a K-8 for example, we still have to transport the high school students for Hollister and Branson, they are still five days a week, so we’ll still be running buses. It doesn’t affect every department. But as far as our parents (survey), there was a positive response to go four day a week.
“It’s good to have positive feedback and definitely looking forward to next year and what this entails.”
The Kirbyville School District is excited about this new opportunity and knows that this change will lead to a positive outcome for everyone, according to Osbourn.
“Anything in our lives, when there’s change, there’s always that uncertainty of ‘how this is going to work out; where are there going to be the impacts?’,” said Osbourn. “They say ‘life is lived forward and understood backwards’, so when a lot of them look back after they’ve done this, they’ve been able to see the positives that have come out of that. It’s definitely going to be an interesting year for us and we’re looking forward to that.”
