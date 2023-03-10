Springtime is coming and with it, a chance to do a little spring cleaning for Taney County residents.
The Taney County Commission has designated April 14 and 15 as Spring Cleanup days, and will offer county residents to drop off unwanted items at the Taney County Transfer Station at 274 Buchanan Road or the Taney County Recycling Center located at 20058 US Hwy 160 in Forsyth.
Furniture, empty appliances, automotive batteries, carpet, lumber, shingles, siding, guttering and almost anything metal will be accepted. Boats with fuel tanks will not be accepted. Glass is accepted at both locations throughout the year, but the county asks it be separated from other material so it can be put in designated areas.
Tires will be accepted at the Buchanan Road Transfer Station only and there will be a charge of one dollar per tire. A limit of 12 tires will be accepted per resident.
Household trash, burn pile waste and hazardous waste will not be accepted.
Commercial dealers cannot participate in the free of charge disposal, as it is only available to residents. Proof of Taney County residency will be required to participate in the free of charge disposal, so have a photo identification with your address or other acceptable confirmation of residence such as an electric bill, tax statement, etc.
Collection time will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For further information regarding the free of charge disposal, call (417) 546-7268.
