The Branson Coaster will again be able to thrill visitors.
The Amusement Ride Safety Unit (ARSU) of the Division of Fire Safety on Friday gave approval for the coaster to resume operations following an accident on June 20.
The ride shut down after an 11-year-old Tennessee boy fell under the coaster and suffered critical injuries. Branson area first responders needed over an hour and forty minutes to free the boy. Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 posted on social media that it was a “very difficult technical rescue.”
The ARSU made a final inspection of the ride on Friday, July 9, and said the ride is safe for public use.
The approval comes after several inspections, operational testing, examinations and evaluation of critical components, reviews of operational procedures, and interviews with ride operators and witnesses to the accident.
(1) comment
Glad to hear the ride passed inspections! Prayers for the injured boy!
