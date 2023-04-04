The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is partnering with the Kimberling City Elks Lodge to host a blood drive.
On Tuesday, April 11, Kimberling City area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the Kimberling City Elks Lodge, located at 37 Beach Boulevard. The blood drive will begin at noon and will end at 6 p.m.
The CBCO is the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities including: Cox Medical Center Branson, Mercy Hospital Springfield, as well as over 40 other healthcare facilities across the Ozarks.
In the month of April the CBCO has partnered with three area attractions to help boost the region’s blood supply. Successful donors at the Kimberling City Community Blood Drive and other CBCO blood drives this month will receive a voucher redeemable for two free tickets, valued up to $74.00, to one of the following attractions:
- The Discovery Center - Springfield, MO
- The Scott Family Amazeum - Bentonville, AR
- Beyond the Lens! - Branson, MO
“Donors give the gift of life and the opportunity for patients to spend more time with their family creating memories,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Michelle Teter said. “And this fun promotion offers our lifesavers the opportunity to create memories with their friends and families, as well. We hand-picked these exciting attractions because they have so much to offer, and we can’t wait for our donors to experience it for themselves.”
Donors also receive a free CBCO “Lettuce Taco Bout Donating” T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will need to bring a photo identification. The CBCO also suggests donors eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive.
To schedule an appointment to give blood during the Kimberling City blood drive and learn more about the three participating attractions visit www.cbco.org/spring-fun.
