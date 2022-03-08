Stone County absentee voting and applications for mail-in ballots for the April General Municipal Election are now taking place.
Absentee voting for the April 5, 2022 General Municipal Election began Tuesday, Feb. 22. Absentee voting is provided for those who will be absent on Election Day, including physically disabled voters, caretakers of a physically disabled person, or employment as an election authority at a location other than your polling place, according to a press release from the Stone County Clerk’s Office.
Residents of Stone County may vote in-person absentee Monday throughFriday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Stone County Courthouse in Galena.
Absentee applications for mail-in ballots may be found on the Stone County Clerk’s website at www.stonecountyclerk.com. Applications must be printed, manually signed and dated. They must be received in the clerk’s office by March 23.
Absentee applications may be returned via the following methods:
- Mail: Stone County Clerk’s Office, Absentee Ballot Request, PO Box 45, Galena, MO 65656
- Fax: 417-357-6861
- Scan and email: angie.howard@stonecountymo.com OR missy.lander@stonecountymo.com
If residents are unable to vote in person or access the website, a written absentee request may be sent to the Stone County Clerk Denise Dickens. Requests must include the voter’s name, physical address, mailing address, date of birth, last four digits of social security number, the reason for voting absentee, and a signature.
The request should be sent to:
Denise Dickens, Stone County Clerk
Absentee Ballot Request
PO Box 45
Galena, MO 65656
Or fax your request to 417-357-6861
Extended office hours for absentee voting will include Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. to noon and Monday, April 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information call the Stone County Clerk’s Office at 417-357-6127 or email missy.lander@stonecountymo.com.
