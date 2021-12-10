The Hollister School District scored above state average on the 2021 spring Missouri Assessment Program testing, also known as MAP.
In a press release from the Hollister School District, the district said the results of the test were released from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
In an email to parents, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Sandy Leech said the students and teachers have excelled in the trying times of a pandemic.
“We want you to know how proud we are of your children! Our students and teachers have worked hard to reach the rigorous academic standards that these assessments cover,” Leech said in the email. “They have also persevered in their learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and adapted well to continuous changes in the assessment program.”
According to the release, many schools across the country have seen a decline in state testing scores which can be attributed to school shutdowns, virtual learning and a year without testing.
The Hollister School District students saw an increase in their scores from 2019 to 2021. Students scored above the state average in 14 of the 18 tested areas. They also improved their 2019 testing scores in 15 of those areas.
Leech said she attributes the district’s success to many factors including the decision to bring students back to campus for two sessions of summer school in 2019 and the decision to teach fourth quarter standards in the spring of 2020 when the schools were forced to switch to online learning.
Following the school shutdown in the spring of 2020, the district re-opened campuses for summer school on May 27 to July 31, 2020. In the fall of 2020, Hollister had only a small percentage of students enrolled in virtual learning.
Leech said having the majority of students in-person classes was also a key factor.
“The number one indicator of student success is quality teachers,” Leech said. “Students need to be in the classroom with their teacher.”
Ultimately, Leech said teachers, students, and their parents were the true driving force.
“Overnight, our teachers had to learn to teach their students through a computer. And not just review previously taught material but move forward with teaching new material. Our teachers became Zoom masters, made weekly phone calls to students and parents, and made themselves available through email and other forms of communication to ensure that when students had questions or needed additional help with material, they were there,” Leech said. “The dedication and perseverance of our teachers during the spring of 2020 made such a huge impact on our success moving forward.
“Our students and their parents’ commitment to learning in the midst of a pandemic played a vital role as well. Our teachers provided the material, the lessons, and the resources, but ultimately it was up to each family to take ownership of the learning on their end of the computer.”
The district is taking a moment to celebrate this achievement, but the district knows state assessment tests are only one way the district can ensure the needs of the students are met.
“We use many different assessments – at the classroom, school, district, and state levels – to make critical decisions about instruction, interventions and support, and district policies,” Leech said. “We are committed to ensuring that all children in our district are prepared for success, and we look forward to continuing a great school year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.