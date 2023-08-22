Two representatives from state offices spoke at the August Stone County Republican Club.
Jered Taylor from Missouri Rep. Eric Burlison’s office and District Director for Senator Eric Schmitt Tucker Jobe spoke at the Aug. 10 Stone County Republican Club meeting. They were in attendance to give updates from the Burlison and Schmitt’s offices.
Taylor discussed Burlison’s committee assignments and supported legislation. One of the legislations Taylor discussed is the ‘Stop Government Overreach in Ranching Act,’ which Burlison co-introduced with the Oklahoma Representative Josh Brecheen. The legislation, if passed, will reverse restrictions on purchase of livestock antibiotics.
Jobe discussed what Schmitt feels are the two greatest threats our nation currently faces; the administrative state, excessive rules imposed by government agencies, and government censorship. Schmitt sponsored the ERASER Act, ‘Expediting Reform and Stopping Excess Regulations Act’. The ERASER Act will require government agencies to repeal three rules for every rule imposed.
Stone County Republican Club will be attending the Crane Broiler Festival next week.
For more information visit ‘StoneCountyRepublicans’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.