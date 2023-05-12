On Saturday, May 6, the Little Founders Club hosted their inaugural car show and Founder’s Fair at The Falls Shopping Center in Branson.
Little Founders Club was created to support youth business owners by providing resources, direction, networking and funding in the form of grants to young business owners, ages 8 to 17.
On top of the car show, there was food, music, a 50/50 drawing, raffle items and a variety of vendors by young entrepreneurs.
