The 2022 Stone County Sheriff’s Academy Class 274 graduated on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
According to the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association’s website, the course is offered as a part time course in several regions of the state to allow those with the desire to become law enforcement the opportunity while giving them time to work full-time.
“As with many other state-licensed training academies, the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association offers basic peace officer training and continuing education. However, two things set our academy apart from others: Our ability to hold regional part-time classes throughout communities so students can continue to live at home, spend time with their family, and work while attending classes; and our ability to offer students a wider array of educational and skill building opportunities,” the website states. “Whether you have your sights set on municipal or county law enforcement, we’ve got you covered. We are the only academy in the state to incorporate jail and court security officer certification into our curriculum.”
Sheriff’s Academy Class 274, who trained in Reeds Spring, spent the majority of the year completing the hours of Missouri Police Academy training.
“Class 274 spent 11 months of Tuesday nights, Thursday nights, most Saturdays and some Sundays going through the 740 Hour Missouri Police Academy hosted by Missouri Sheriff’s Association,” the Stone County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post.
The course includes the following:
- A class “A” Peace Officer License
- 120 Hour Jail Officer Certification
- Court Security Officer Certification
- PPCT Defense Tactics Certification
- PPCT Ground Avoidance/Ground Escape Certification
- PPCT Spontaneous Knife/Edged Weapons Defense Certification
- Handgun/Shotgun Certification
- Patrol Rifle Certification
- Less Lethal Munitions Certification
- TASER Certification
-OC/Pepper Spray Certification
- Active Shooter Response Certification
- Department of Health & Senior Services Basic 1st
- Responder Certification
- NHTSA Standardized Field Sobriety Testing Certification
The MSA 700-Hour Basic Peace Officer Academy exceeds the State of Missouri’s minimum basic training requirements for peace officer licensing, according to the website.
Amongst the graduates of the program the Stone County added three deputies to their ranks.
“I am proud of our new Deputies and the dedication it takes to go through an 11 month academy,” Sheriff Doug Rader told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We look forward to their future here with the Stone County Sheriffs Office!”
“In this class we pinned badges on three of the students who are currently working with us. We feel they are well trained Deputies and are proud to have them on our roster,” the Stone County Sheriff’s Office post said. “We would like to welcome Quinnlyn Jenkins, Chris Parton, and Austin Tate as Deputies in our Department. If you see them out and about, tell them, ‘Job well done.’”
The Missouri Sheriffs’ Association will host nine part-time academies in 2023 and one full time academy in Platte County in 2023. The part-time locations in Missouri are:
- Union beginning on Jan. 10, 2023
- Reeds Spring beginning on Jan. 17, 2023
- Camdenton beginning on Jan. 24, 2023
- Chillicothe beginning on Jan. 31, 2023
- Clinton City (Henry Co) beginning on Feb. 7, 2023
- Waynesville beginning on Aug. 4, 2022
- Poplar Bluff beginning on Aug. 9, 2022
- West Plains beginning on Aug. 25, 2022
- Jefferson City beginning on Aug. 30, 2022
According to the website, most of the part-time classes are held Tuesday and Thursday evenings 6 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays as needed. The course takes approximately 11 months to complete.
For more information on classes and requirements visit mosheriffs.com/academy or call 573-635-5925.
