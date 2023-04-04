Christian Action Ministries finally opened their new facility with a ribbon cutting on Friday, March 31.
The move to the new 15,000 square foot facility, located at 2400 State Highway 165 was announced last summer. It will provide CAM with permanent office space and meeting rooms. The center will be the focal point for the ministry’s “Neighbor to Neighbor” campaign, which brings trucks of food to outlying areas of Stone and Taney counties.
At the ribbon cutting with the Branson Chamber of Commerce and the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Michelle Dean said the building will help them serve more people and be able to house healthier food options.
“The great thing about having this space is with the ‘Neighbor to Neighbor’ program, we will be able to beef up that mobile distribution. We have a warehouse and a great loading area to load our trucks and take the food to the people,” Dean said. “So this is amazing. So on behalf of the crowd here, everybody, we’re just so grateful. I’m so happy. As you’re walking along here, think about the clients that we’re going to be able to impact now that we weren’t able to before. With the large warehouse we can get more fresh fruits and vegetables and healthier more nutritional food to our neighbors. So think about that and be praying for the impacts that we’re making. Thank you guys so much for coming. I love you all.”
Dean said opening the new building was an emotional moment for many of the board, especially Larry Johnson, who has served on the CAM Board of Directors for almost three decades.
“I just greatly appreciate all of your support, your donations, your labor of love,” Dean said. “Many of you have been a part of the renovation of this. Larry Johnson, our board chair, has been serving on this board for 29 years. This is an emotional day for him, as well. He is elated for this day. This is so incredibly exciting. So celebrate with us today. We’d love for you to look over all the renovations and remember the purpose of this building is to allow us to use food as a tool to minister to our neighbors in need.”
CAM has been serving Taney County since 1984 providing more than 500,000 meals and providing more than two million pounds of food to those in need around the county.
