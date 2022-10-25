Ozarks Technical Community College recently invited members of the community to participate in a listening session at the Table Rock Campus in Hollister to receive input in regards to ways the college can better serve the community.
OTC Table Rock Campus President Rob Griffith said having discussion with community members is vitally important for the campus and community as the institution tries to figure out how best to serve the community.
“This process is important. So I’m very grateful for your participation, and I’ll tell you why. We take the strategic plan seriously. So this informs budgetary decisions and informs resource allocation. In reality, it is entirely committed to a kind of a master planning scenario,” Griffith said. “Those of you who’ve been around for a while may remember a meeting like this five years ago where we talked about what we needed in this community. And demonstrably, the college invested resources and followed through on those requests.”
In 2018, OTC released the current strategic plan which runs through June of 2023. Some of the developments from the plan include additions to the Technical Education Building on the Table Rock Campus, expansion of the Agricultural Training Center located at OTC Richwood Valley Campus, the opening of the Center for Academic Innovation, the opening of the OTC Republic Education Center and the redesign of the OTC Student Success Initiative.
The college also completed the Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing, which serves as a regional hub for all advanced manufacturing and technology-related education and training.
OTC Grants Compliance Analyst Calie Holden said the goal is to build and equip people to become strong components for a healthy community and economy.
“Ninety-five percent of our graduates stay here in the state of Missouri,” Holden said. “So our goal is really to serve students from our community so that they can go back to work and continue to build a strong southwest Missouri community and economy; we’re the only growing part of the state and we want to keep it that way with really strong young people who are going into that workforce.”
Much of the input from the community listening session revolved around the idea of not only making programs accessible and accomplishable for typical college aged students, but for creating ways to do the same for people already in the workforce, who might have families and other responsibilities. Holden said it is an aspect the college wants to look into.
“One thing that’s really been on our minds recently, and I think you’ll see as we continue building this plan, is that we’re really trying to think about how to serve adults who might not fall in that traditional kind of 18 to 22 range. Because, in a couple of years, we’re going to hit kind of the peak of high school enrollment and we’ll start to see that number go down. So the students that we’re serving, they won’t always be 20,” Holden said. “They’re going to start being older and we’ll have to start thinking about how to serve them as well and their unique needs. And so that’s something that we’re balancing. We need to make sure that we’re serving students that are 18, 19, 20 years old, fresh out of high school and ready to potentially go into a job or move on to a four year institution. But we also need to serve, you know, moms who are 27 or someone who’s 40, who has had a career and they are trying to find something new. So we’re really trying to think about how to balance those things.”
Holden added there is a need for communication with students, as they navigate through the process, as it might be different for everyone.
“One, you have that recruitment side trying to communicate better to students, younger, right out of high school and older who might be looking at coming back to school or going to school again, trying to really communicate with them what that pathway looks like to make it feel feasible, you know, make it feel accessible,” Holden said. “But then the second layer of trying to make sure our programs are customized and flexible, that that path can work a little differently for different students.”
Hollister School District Superintendent Brian Wilson said the landscape of education will eventually change due to the coming shortage of skilled employees in the workforce.
“I want to do a little bit of vision casting, so be patient with me and don’t think I’m really crazy here at the very beginning. Traditional four year high school is going to go away. It is going to become kind of archaic. And one of the reasons is because there are more people retiring on a daily basis than are going into the workforce,” Wilson said. “So if you’re an industry, if you’re a corporation, you would love to have a kid who has a skill set and they can pass, say, algebra two and English three, and they’re ready to enter into your workforce. So what we’re getting ready to do is to have competency based success ready students leaving high school. It doesn’t mean it’s four years. It means that if you can do this at age 16, you can move to the next level.”
Wilson continued, saying institutions of higher learning will likely eventually follow.
“And so the days I think of us going to two year colleges, four year colleges, it might not be in five years, but in 10 years it’s going to the wayside because we’ve got to get people into the workforce,” Wilson said. “And so I think that that’s what we have to think about, is what we are going to see is policy based to get them into the next level, not put it into the vision of two year college or four year college.”
Speaking of the listening session, President Griffith said he was happy with the community’s involvement.
“I was very grateful, but not surprised, by the level of community involvement displayed,” Griffith said. “I really appreciated hearing my neighbors and friends share their thoughtful and passionate opinions about the ways OTC can continue to serve the Tri-Lakes community.”
OTC is asking interested community members to provide feedback for the developing five year plan. For residents with ideas or questions concerning the five year plan, go to www.about.otc.edu/plan2028.
