The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12.
On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000 donation to help bring more Christmas joy to the children of Stone County.
Michelle Nordin, Barbara Wolven, Jayne Swanson and Carrie Padilla from Unite Table Rock Lake were at the office of Lifestyle Contractors to be presented the check by Lifestyle Contractors Chief Executive Officer Moira Darst and Lifestyle Contractors Chief Operating Officer Karl Finkenbinder.
Finkenbider told Branson Tri-Lakes News the business heard about the toy drive and distribution from an article in the newspaper and felt a strong need to help make Christmas bright for the kids of Stone County.
Finkenbider said he and his family have ties to Stone County.
“We’ve got a lot of connections in Stone County. I live in Stone County. Stone County, the Kimberling city and Table Rock community has been really good to us,” Finkenbider said. “As you know we’ve (Lifestyle Contractors) has got a big project going on south of the (Kimberling City) bridge and we’ve done a lot of development there. The county and its resources treated us well, so we felt like since we’ve done well in the county, we could contribute to it and be a part of being a good member of the community and give back to it. That was a big motivation and like I said, I live there, I’m invested, and we want to do better for the community.”
Padilla said the $5,000 would go a long way to provide those bigger ticket items, such as bikes.
“We had one mom and got a bike and I swear she cried from the moment she got it from the store down to the car,” Padilla said. “Her son was 9 and had never rode a bike, because he never had one.”
Wolven said the gift of giving to the families who may not be able to afford to have Christmas is a joy and a pleasure.
“We shed a lot of tears. We cry all the time, just watching them be able to get gifts,” Wolven said. “This means a lot.”
Darst said she appreciated the help United Table Rock Lake offers for the community of Stone County during the holidays.
Unite Table Rock Lake took over the Stone County Toy Drive and distribution after LOVE Inc. closed during COVID-19 and since has helped thousands of children in Stone County have toys and food for Christmas.
“During COVID and 2020, LOVE Inc. closed. They had taken care of our most needy and vulnerable for 20 (plus) years but they went out of business. I had worked with them for 15 years and they came to me to take over the program for that one year,” Padilla said. “And then it became so well received and just amazing how much the community comes together for it. We served over 937 children last year. It just became a big need though in the community. These ladies got on board because we created our board and the program just continues to grow and and just bless people all over Stone County.
“It’s a wonderful program because everybody in the community just comes together and drops their hat. We have pastors from various churches that serve in the parking lot and offer cocoa and coffee to people when they come in. They also get a food box when they arrive, as well as having that ownership to go shopping for the gifts for their own kids. We serve all of Stone County including Galena, Crane, Hurley, Reeds Spring, Blue Eye and Kimberling City. The generosity of our community helps us serve over 300 families.”
For more information visit Unite Table Rock Lake on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.