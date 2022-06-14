Three teens from the Branson area are traveling with their families to Mexico, Missouri to compete in Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Class of 2022 pageant.
Miss Table Rock Lake’s Outstanding Teen Megan Rodgers of Walnut Shade, Miss Northwest’s Outstanding Teen Clara Alford of Branson, and Miss Branson Outstanding Teen Hannah Whatley Blaine of Branson will both spend the week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at the pageant, which will be held at the Missouri Military Academy.
All three teens will participate in a private interview with the judges, discussing their opinions on a variety of teen-based topics. They will all showcase their fitness during a special fitness routine. Each one has a social impact initiative platform they are showcasing during the pageant season.
Rodgers is the daughter of Bert and Michelle Rodgers. Her title covers Branson and the surrounding area. Since she was crowned this fall, Megan has attended a variety of service projects and appearances throughout the state. She is a homeschool student, who will perform a dance during the talent portion of the competition. She will also participate in a private interview with the judges, answering their questions and giving her opinions on a variety of teen-based topics. She will showcase her fitness during a special fitness routine.
Rodgers’ platform is “Support and Awareness for Community Arts.”
“My social impact initiative, ‘Support and Awareness for Community Arts’ is all about helping the community arts grow,” Rodgers said in a press release. “The arts provide many benefits to a community. They serve as a creative outlet for many people, they can become a second home for many people, they bring a community together, and they contribute to the economic growth of a community.”
Alford is the daughter of Aaron and Kristen Alford, of Branson. She is a student at Trinity Christian Academy in Hollister. For the talent portion of the competition, she will perform a baton twirling routine.
Alford will represent her platform, “Feed it Forward”, which focuses on food insecurity and helping those facing the plight.
Whatley-Blaine is the daughter of Nancy Whatley and Jim Blaine. She will be performing a jump rope routine during the talent portion of the competition.
Whatley-Blaine’s platform is “Check Up Check In.”
“Creating deeper connections and meaningful friendships alleviates feelings of isolation and social anxiety. Having the tools and resources to equip teens and adolescents with the step-by-step to creating these connections is exactly why ‘Check Up Check In’ was created,” Whatley Blaine said on a Facebook post. “Living through social media creates a false sense of connectedness with the world, and my generation can struggle with forming deep, meaningful friendships. After a year of research, collaboration, and heartfelt commitment, I’m so incredibly excited to present my official ‘Guide to Check In Circles’.
“This step-by-step, 6-month curriculum makes it so easy for schools to implement. 69% of teens ages 13-19 feel more isolated than ever. I’m committed to taking action to change this! Join me! Become a Check In Circle Ambassador for your school. I’ll give you everything you need, and you’ll make a difference in the lives of those around you.”
Pageant week began with a brunch on Monday, June 13, when the candidates are recognized for their various service projects and achievements. The preliminary competition begins Tuesday, June 14 and will continue through Thursday, June 16, according to the website. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen on the night of Friday, June 17. Throughout the week, the teens will participate in a wide variety of activities, ending on Saturday afternoon with a meet and greet, held in downtown Mexico.
After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri’ s Outstanding Teen will immediately begin preparations to compete on the national stage later this summer.
According to the Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Organization website, the pageant is a preliminary pageant for the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant as a part of The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization. It offers its participants the chance to earn scholarships, promote a platform close to their heart, fine tune their interview skills, have fun and build friendships. The organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year $85,000 in scholarships will be awarded between the Miss and Outstanding Teen programs.
For more information visit www.missmooutstandingteen.org.
