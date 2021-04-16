A local organization is asking people to dust off their capes and put on their best superhero outfits to help fight child abuse.
The Child Abuse Prevention and Elimination Foundation is hosting their third CAPE Heroes 5K Run/Walk in downtown Hollister on Saturday, April 24.
The Heroes 5K is a fun run and participants are encouraged to wear costumes, according to Child Abuse Prevention and Elimination Foundation President Andrea Pate.
“The sillier and more playful the better,” said Pate. “My own kids are excessively excited about being able to dress up as superheroes. Given their own personalities, who knows what that will realize itself to be. We are super focused on family fun, it is not required obviously but costumes are welcome. We just want it to be playful and fun. We would also love to have local cosplayers and cosplay groups at the event.”
CAPE is joining forces with Southern Missouri Arts Connection to create a day of family fun by combining their Heroes 5K Run/Walk with SMAC’s Chalk Walk event.
According to Pate, the two organizations both scheduled their events to take place in Hollister on April 24 and decided to combine their efforts to create a larger family friendly event.
“We were like, ‘Why don’t we try to make this a fun family event?’,” said Pate. “It’s outside, it’s got some layers of protection, despite the pandemic. I think everybody is ready for a good healthy family event.”
According to the SMAC’s website, they are hosting their annual chalk walk event to raise funds for its children’s scholarship program. The art will be designed to promote love and positivity to help raise awareness of the impact of child abuse and neglect.
Southern Missouri Arts Connection Art Center Coordinator Christine Riutzel says SMAC is excited to join forces with CAPE to create a fun event for the entire family.
“For the 5K we will be doing our Chalk Walk event,” said Riutzel. “We are going to have a bunch of artists out here on the sidewalk creating chalk murals. We are really looking forward to it. I am all about public art and am excited for it.”
According to Pate, the art that will be created will be family friendly and hopefully attendees will see some superheroes depicted.
“The chalk walk artists know that heroes are our theme, so we are hoping some of the art gets to correlate to that theme,” said Pate. “It should be a fun, playful event for the entire family.”
According to Pate, even though CAPE has hosted previous runs, this is the first time that they are teaming up with SMAC for this event.
“Hollister has its 5K route that has been used before, although we are making a slight adjustment to the finish because the Southern Missouri Art Connection, who is also hosting their chalk walk on the day on Downing Street,” said Pate. “We are trying to collaborate to make this an amazing opportunity for families to come out. What we are doing is basically, the 5K will end in the afternoon and the artists with the chalk walk will be working in the morning, while people are running. Their art would be ready to go by the time that the walk/run is over, or about that time frame.”
Once the race is over, fun will await the runners at the finish line with a community get together equipped with music, photo-ops, booths, vendors, food, raffles, and the SMAC Chalk Walk, according to the CAPE Facebook page. There is no official times or winners. The event is set up for runners and walkers of all experience levels from first time runners and walkers to seasoned athletes.
CAPE has hosted the 5K run before, however it is not technically an annual event, according to Pate.
“This is the third time we have done the 5K, as an organization,” said Pate. “It has not been an annual event, so we are not calling it the third annual per-se because it has not been consecutively annually. For example, last year we couldn’t do anything, but this is the third time we have put this on.”
Runners and teams can register in advance on their website, according to Pate.
“We are asking people to register in advance only for the logistics of making sure we have the appropriate sizes of tee-shirts for them,” said Pate. “Of course, we will have extra tee-shirts so you can register on the day of.”
According to CAPE’s Facebook page, CAPE’s purpose is to provide services and finances to aid in healing and eliminating physical and sexual abuse against children through financial grants for therapeutic counseling. The organization hopes to bring the community together to make an even larger impact in providing therapeutic services for these survivors.
“Our current services entail in terms of programs, related directly to counseling services,” said Pate. “We are always looking for that mission statement with the services we offer. Often times the individuals who apply for help have themselves experienced child abuse or trauma, or they are in direct correlation to a family member, for example a parent who is trying to help a child. What we do right now is tailored to making sure that they have counseling service available.”
Pate explained, CAPE wants to make sure that those in areas that may not have as many opportunities for help, have services available to them.
“We facility the entire Southwest Missouri region,” said Pate. “I will say that there are some areas in the southwest Missouri region that have more services available than others. If there are other opportunities to get help, like in Greene County for example, we try to help areas that don’t have those. We are naturally trying to make sure that the communities that don’t have services readily available from other organizations are getting the help and services they need. We also will not turn people away based on the longevity of their counseling needs.”
CAPE is looking to expand the services they offer in the area in the next few years, according to Pate.
“What we are looking at, in the next couple calendar years is, expanding to include education for the members of our community,” said Pate. “So getting into schools, getting into childcare organizations and continuing to support those things. (We) will continue to work hand and hand with families and most critically kids to identify resources needed and have those resources for our community. Of course, we will continue our training to give the services that are needed.”
According to the CAPE’s Facebook page, the money raised will go to grants that survivors can apply for to get counseling. Each grant provides up to $50 for 12 counseling sessions and there is not a limit on the number of grants a survivor can apply for. To date the organization has helped more than 150 survivors of childhood abuse to receive help in healing by providing over $90,000 in grants.
For more information email wlfears@yahoo.com or call 417-251-2201.
