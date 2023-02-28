The Southern Missouri Arts Connection will feature two native Missouri artists in its upcoming art exhibit.
Artists Dana Neuenschwander and Lura Faye are collaborating to bring the Ozarks backwoods to life in their art show, titled “Echoes of the Ozarks.” The exhibit will be on display from March 3 through March 25, in the SMAC Art Center gallery on historic Downing Street in Hollister.
The opening reception will take place on Friday, March 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. Both the exhibit and reception are free and open to the public, and attendees may view the exhibit, tour the private studios and enjoy complimentary refreshments. The Vintage Paris Coffee kiosk will also be on site.
Neuenschwander, a painter, and Faye, a sculptor, combined their passion for Missouri forests for the collection, with both two and three dimensional works; some individual pieces and others collaborative. The collection comprises acrylic paintings, mixed media and sculptural pieces with intense colors and lush textures.
“We want the viewers to feel a sense of child-like wonder as they wander through the show,” Faye said.
Neuenschwander said she wants the viewer to experience the region through the exhibit.
“I hope that they can practically hear the rustling of leaves, see the dappled lights and feel the velvety moss,” Neuenschwander said.
Each month during their exhibits, SMAC highlights one of the many local non-profit organizations that serves the area. This month, SMAC is drawing attention to House of Hope, which offers services to the homeless in the Branson area including a warming center for freezing nights. They connect their clients to resources so they can make positive changes that will move their lives forward.
Southern Missouri Arts Connection is a 501C3 non-profit local center of creativity, art education, innovation, and community partnership, which strives to improve the quality of life in southern Missouri by connecting individuals with the arts, for the benefit of all.
For more about SMAC, go to www.smac-art.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.