Just weeks after the Buttonwood Center blaze, another fire has devastated a business in Kimberling City.
Firefighters with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District were alerted and dispatched to a fire at Pop’s Smoke Shack, located in the Kimberling Center strip mall adjacent to the Kimberling City Inn. According to a statement from the SSCFPD, at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, fire crews arrived on scene to a fully involved fire in the screened in addition, where the smokers used by the restaurant were located.
“The fire was quickly brought under control. The bulk of the fire was contained to the exterior addition,” Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Mike Moore said. “There was smoke damage to the main and second floor. Firefighters were also dealing with hot air temperatures, but made an excellent stop on the fire.”
Assisting SSCFPD with the fire was Western Taney County Fire Protection District.
“Special thanks to our auxiliary, Mercy EMS and Western Taney County Fire for their amazing support and assistance,” Moore said.
No injuries were reported. Moore expressed his concern for the owner and employees of the restaurant.
“Our condolences go out to our friends at Pop's Smoke Shack who have been a huge support to our communities,” Moore said. “Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”
Pop’s Smoke Shack of Kimberling City posted an update on their Facebook page in the early morning hours of the night, after the fire was put out.
“By now many of you would already know that Pop's had a fire tonight that started in the Shack. Pop had just finished loading our best & biggest smoker for the night, as we always cook overnight in that smoker for the next day, & took an employee of our's home and then had stopped across the street at the bank when he saw flames from the back of the restaurant on the tree by the Shack on the back patio.
Very quickly there were several first responders & fire trucks on site. We were told that a Kimberling City officer first called it in when we got there. We can't thank that officer enough for making that drive-by & getting it called in so quickly.
We are extremely grateful & thanking God no one was hurt. We are also so incredibly grateful for all of those who were involved in containing the fire and stopped it before it did even more damage than it did.
We are heartbroken, however, that we have lost the entire Shack, all our smokers, the kegerator & most of the bar and water damage as to be expected in areas close by...
Once again thank God no one was hurt and for all of those who were there for so long helping to put this fire out. We really cannot thank you all enough.
After we try to get some sleep we'll be able to see more of (the) damage in the morning & hopefully know more of how this happened. Right now we are literally unable to process this whole thing. We would appreciate all & any prayers at this point. As most of you know Pop's is a family owned business and we consider all of our employees family as well. Please, please pray for each of them during this time.”
