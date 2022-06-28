The city of Branson is looking to fill vacancies on two boards.
City staff announced openings with the city’s Board of Adjustment, and the Board of Appeals.
The Board of Adjustment consists of five members, who are residents of the city. The members serve five-year terms.
This board rules on administrative reviews and variances. The board decides appeals where there are allegations of errors in an order, requirements, decision, interpretation, or determination by the Planning and Development Director or Planning Commission. The board can also issue a variance to zoning or sign code when the literal enforcement will create unnecessary hardship to the property owner.
The Board of Appeals also consists of five members, who are appointed to five year terms. The members are “qualified by experience and training” for matters “pertaining to building construction.” They also cannot be employees of the city.
This board decides appeals of orders, decisions, or determinations made by a building inspector, building official, or the Planning and Development Director, based on an interpretation of the city’s adopted International Code Council’s Building Code.
The deadline for applications for openings on each board is Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Applications and information about the appointment procedure can be found on the city’s website at bransonmo.gov/125/Boards-Committees.
Questions can be directed to the City Clerk’s Office by calling 417-337-8522.
