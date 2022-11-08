The Elks Lodge 2597 teamed with The Freedom of Road Riders Local 15 Branson Tri-Lakes to host the 33rd Annual Taney County Toy Run.
One hundred and eighty motorcycles took to the road with Santa at the lead, on Sunday, Nov. 6, with toys in hand to bring some holiday cheer to the children of Taney County. The run began at Wal-Mart on Branson Hills Parkway and ended at the Forsyth Elks Lodge.
The Toy Run helps supply toys for the Taney County Toy Distribution, which will be held on Dec. 10, at the Elks Lodge. Families from Taney County can register their children for the distribution but parents or guardians are the only ones allowed at the event so they can shop for gifts from donations received.
Toy Distribution Elk Organizer Terri Williams, who has been with the toy drive for the past 17 years, said the deadline for registration was Monday, Nov. 7, but they will allow late registrations.
“They can still register, I just send everything to the school. So they can check with their school, if they’re not in school or they are home school, they just give me a call,” Williams said. “I’ll be more than happy to help them out. Anything I get after my deadline will be considered late but then they will still be allowed to come get items after the early registered families at 10:30. I don’t want to turn anybody away, but I have to be fair.”
Williams said the Freedom of Road Riders always turns out for the kids and this year was huge.
This year there were over 350 people in attendance for the Toy Run.
“We raised $3,700 in donations, and had about eight tables full of toys donated,” Williams said. “It’s an incredibly huge turnout. We are so grateful.”
Williams said there are still opportunities for the community to donate to the distribution.
“If anyone wants to donate toys or money or anything like that, they can go ahead and get a hold of me,” Williams said. “There is a donation box over at Forsyth City Hall. There will be a donation box at the Dollar General in Kirbyville. I think the Dollar General in Forsyth is gonna be wanting a box as well.”
The toy drive gives toys to families in Taney County, especially in the small rural areas of eastern Taney, according to Williams.
“Normally, it’s mostly eastern Taney County. Branson kind of does its own thing for the kids there. We do pretty much help everybody but Branson,” Williams said. “We go all the way down to Mark Twain, and we donate to the Crisis Center. We donate to OACAC. We give to families from Hollister, Taneyville, Forsyth and the surrounding area.”
For more information or to register contact Williams at 417-230-6200 or email her at terri6536@gmail.com.
