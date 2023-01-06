The Branson Tri-Lakes News will once again be opening their community room to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host a blood drive on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at their offices in Hollister.
Taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., this event will serve as the first of six CBCO blood drives scheduled for 2023 at the Branson Tri-Lakes News. In addition, 2023 will serve as the third year the newspaper has welcomed CBCO into their facility to host their bi-monthly blood drives.
“We are excited to welcome Community Blood Center of the Ozarks back to our Hollister office for another year of blood drives,” Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher Mandy Farrow said. “As this partnership enters into its third year, we look forward to seeing the communities continued support of these drives and their devotion to saving lives with the gift of donating blood. We hope to see all of our regular donors return next week, as well as some new donors to kick-off the year.”
To say thank you, the CBCO will be presenting all successful donors with a free hoodie and Branson Tri-Lakes News will also have their array of gift certificates to gift donors, which can be picked up at the snack table.
The CBCO is the sole provider of blood, platelets and plasma to over 40 hospitals in northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas. One donation can help save the lives of three people in these hospitals. To help jump start the 2023 blood donating season, CBCO is welcoming back their 56-Day Challenge.
“After donating in January, be sure to sign up for the 56-Day Challenge by filling out the form at https://www.cbco.org/56-entry by February 28. Then, donate blood again at any CBCO blood drive by April 6. One lucky donor who completes these steps will win a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Giving Branch and The Adam Swenka Team at Flat Branch Home Loans,” a press release from CBCO stated. “But why stop there? You can give blood up to six times a year!
The Adam Swenka Team at Flat Branch Home Loans and The Giving Branch want to reward the generous blood donors who go the extra mile to help local hospital patients all year long. That’s why they’re awarding $14,000 in additional VISA gift cards to donors who take the 56-Day Challenge and give three, four, five or six times by certain milestone days in 2023.”
For additional information on the 56-Day Challenge visit www.cbco.org/56day.
Ahead of the blood drive, potential donors are asked to take a few steps to ensure that donations operate smoothly on the day of the drive:
—Drink plenty of water or juice the night and morning before you donate.
—Eat a well-balanced meal around 2-3 hours before giving.
—Bring your photo identification: This is now required for all donors.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged to minimize potential wait times at the blood drive. To make an appointment, call 417-227-5006 or visit https://bit.ly/3G1dxS4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.