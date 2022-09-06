The former Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 1, to announce they were changing the organization’s name, while unveiling a remodeled adoption center.
The new name for the organization will be the Branson Humane Society.
“When people Google humane society in Branson, the two key words they are looking for are Branson and humane society,” Executive Director Jayme Tabuchi told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society is so specific. Originally, Shepherd of the Hills was named after the book, but we’re also on Shepherd of the Hills Expressway, so people assumed we were named after the road. It would make it complicated if we were to ever move or open a new facility. Branson Humane Society, that’s what our website has been since the inception, so it just made sense to make the change to a name which fits better.”
The shelter has significantly upgraded their facilities, especially for the kennels for dogs, which are now permanent structures in the building versus the temporary kennels Humane Society staff had to put up and take down every time a dog was brought to the facility.
“So much easier for the staff,” Tabuchi said. “There’s a lot of upgrades. We have swivel feeders so we’re not having to lift up the cages to provide the dogs with food and water. They don’t have to get broken down, because before we’d have to build kennels every time we had a new dog. Every time someone we would get a surprise dog, we’d have to scramble to build a new kennel.
“It was very inconvenient for staff because they had to be taken outside to be cleaned, and it wasn’t great for the medical aspect. Those kennels, those cages, they weren’t solid so any time a dog had a contagious condition we would always be afraid other animals could be exposed. The kennels we have now are permanent, sealed at the bottom, so anything one animal may have isn’t transmitted to another.”
The cats have also been relocated to their own room inside the renovated facility which is being called “Kitty City” and contains larger cages where cats can play, climb, and get familiar with other animals and people.
“We needed a dedicated place for our cats,” Tabuchi said. “We really wanted to put the office between the animals, so we have dogs on one side, cats on the other. We’re trying to be a little more where the animals have space to run around and have interaction with people. The more an animal is accustomed to people, the more adoptable they become.”
Tabuchi said the new cat space was created with a number of ideas generated from the shelter’s partnership with Mochas and Meows, a coffee house in the Falls Center, located at 3265 Falls Pkwy Suite V in Branson. The cafe has a room containing up to 25 cats from the shelter, and visitors to the cafe are able to spend time with the cats for a small fee.
“I love going over to the cat cafe and seeing our cats just roaming around living their best lives,” Tabuchi said. “It doesn’t feel like they’re waiting to be adopted because it’s such a home-like setting, and I wanted to emulate the feeling here. I didn’t want it to be an ‘Oh, there’s animals in cages’ thing. We want people to engage, so we have a space where people can engage with the cats: sit with them, play with them, get to know them.”
Mochas and Meows Owner Mary Trexler told Branson Tri-Lakes News Tabuchi is an incredible inspiration.
“I am nothing without the Humane Society,” Trexler said. “Jayme has taught me how to care for the cats socially and medically in ways I could never could have imagined. Together, in the last three years, we’ve learned to manage the indoor colony to keep 25 cats healthy and under control, which is mostly unheard of. She is my greatest resource and my mentor.”
The ceremony also highlighted an upgrade to the back of the shelter’s location, a set of stairs and pathway created by local Boy Scout John Gillen for his Eagle Scout project. The stairs were put onto a hillside which was so steep many Humane Society volunteers struggled to get up the hill after taking a dog down to the walking and exercise area.
“For me, this is really nice to see how the shelter is expanding,” Gillen told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s really cool to see how they expanded and to know I had a small part in helping all the animals who are here.”
The Branson Humane Society is a non-profit organization, so they are always looking for community groups who would be interested in helping either through volunteering, holding a fundraiser to help ongoing expenses, or bringing food and other necessities for the animals.
“Anyone who is interested in helping us can contact either Alicia or myself by calling 417-337-7387 and we will find a way to make it work out,” Tabuchi said.
The celebration included food from The Branson Cafe and gourmet charcuterie creator Boards by Haley.
More information about the Branson Humane Society and animals who are available for adoption can be found on their website, bransonhumanesociety.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.