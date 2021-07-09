A teenager from Hollister is in serious condition after nearly drowning around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, in a local swimming area.
An unnamed 15-year-old male from Hollister was swimming at Moonshine Beach on Table Rock Lake when he became fatigued and went under the water, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division.
According to a Facebook post by Western Taney County Fire Protection District, a multitude of factors came into play to result in a positive outcome. Units from WTCFPD, Branson Fire Rescue and Taney County Ambulance District responded to the call of a drowning. While responding, firefighters were notified that several bystanders, average citizens, overcame insurmountable odds and were able to locate the victim just as the first units arrived at the scene.
Chief James Lannan with WTCFPD said the chain of events were profound.
“It was pretty dang amazing. Bystanders were notified someone was missing.” Lannan said. “They swam out to the last known location of the victim and all took turns going under water to try to locate him. One bystanders found the victim and brought him to the surface.
“Seeing what was happening, one of the Branson firefighters ran into the water and swam to the bystanders - who had miraculously brought the victim to the surface. The firefighter was then able to bring the victim to shore where the ambulance crew had arrived,” WTCFPD said in the post.
Both Branson Fire Rescue and TCAD personnel began life saving efforts as WTCFPD units arrived, according to the post. Ten first responders worked tirelessly for over 15 minutes providing highly skilled advanced care and were able to regain a pulse.
The boy was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield in serious condition, according to the report.
“Public safety personnel know situations like this often do not have a good outcome, but because some selfless citizens decided to act, all the pieces of the emergency response system came together. The bystanders, the dispatchers at Taney County 911 and TCAD, Branson Fire Rescue, WTCFPD came together and worked seamlessly,” WTCFPD said in the post.
This is a example of how the chain of survival works and how all the agencies in this county work together to serve citizens of the Tri-Lakes community.
“We will leave you with this, sometimes the average citizen can have the highest impact on survival. Without those individuals, this may have had a different ending,” WTCFPD said in the post. “We didn’t get to meet all of you who helped locate the victim, but from all of the public safety professionals involved tonight, thank you! You are all heroes.”
The Chain Drowning Survival according to the American Red Cross is:
-Recognize the signs that someone is in trouble and shout for help
-Rescue and remove the person from the water without putting yourself at risk
-Ask someone to call emergency medical services
-Begin rescue breathing and CPR
“With the bystanders jumping into action to locate and bring the boy to the surface, it allowed first responders to focus on medical response to regain the boy’s pulse,” said Lannan.
“Individuals, everyday people, took upon themselves to act in the moment.They are the ones who did the work and we were able to help in the end.”
As of report time, there is no update on the boy’s condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.