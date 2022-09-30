The Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 is continuing their mission to help the community.
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 presented a check in the amount of $2,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks.
“This money will be used to provide scholarships to kids whose parents cannot afford to send them to the club,” Kimberling City Elks Lodge Public Relations Officer Keoka Ketcher said.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks operates clubs for separate Units located in Taney and Stone counties: Branson, Forsyth, Crane and Reeds Spring.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks mission statement states the organization is “dedicated to enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”
The core beliefs of the club is to provide:
• A safe place to learn and grow
• Ongoing relationships with caring, adult professionals
• Life-enhancing programs and character development experience
• Hope and opportunity
For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs visit www.bgcozarks.org.
For more information on Elks visit ‘Kimberling City Elks 2505’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.