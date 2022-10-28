C of O to host Fall Piano Festival.

The College of the Ozarks Collegiate Chapter of the Music Teachers National Association will host the MTNA Fall Piano Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Gittinger Music Building.
The honors recital is free and open to the public, beginning at 1 p.m. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The participants are K-12 music students from area schools. The students will have prepared two pieces at their level of ability, contrasting in style. Participants will receive a rating on their performance along with comment sheets with ideas for improvement from College of the Ozarks music majors. The participants selected for the honors recital will perform for judges in the 1 p.m. recital.
“This is an exciting opportunity for our college piano students to connect with K-12 students every fall and give them feedback on their playing,” Associate Professor of Music and Director of Piano/Keyboard Studies Clara Christian said. “It is a joy to hear the beginning and intermediate piano students play for us on our grand pianos, and it provides C of O students with added experience teaching young students. The college students get to perform some of their pieces as well and are an inspiration to the young kids in the audience.”
The Fall Piano Music Festival is a long-time tradition at College of the Ozarks. Many colleges across the United States, including College of the Ozarks, have a collegiate chapter of the Music Teachers National Association, and the festival is an example of an activity that the MTNA recommends for college students.
