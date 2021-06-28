Branson Fire Rescue responded to an automatic fire alarm at 1305 West 76 Country Blvd., home to Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, around 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 27.
In a press release, Branson Fire Rescue said after units arrived, they reported smoke showing and upgraded the incident to a commercial structure fire response.
A second alarm was also triggered, bringing units from Western Taney County Fire Protection District, a fire chief and fire marshall, according to a Facebook post from Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152.
Firefighters found a working fire in the attic space and began to contain the fire. The fire was reported under control within 34 minutes of arrival, according to Branson Fire Rescue.
Crews were on scene for roughly three hours after the initial call, and the last fire investigation unit cleared the scene after four hours.
Branson Fire Rescue stated there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Early detection and notification to the occupants of the building was made possible through working smoke detectors connected to the commercial fire alarm.
As more information is available, visit bransontrilakesnews.com for further updates.
