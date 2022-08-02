The Southern Missouri Arts Connection newest exhibit showcases the art of local youth.
The Next Gen Creators exhibit will be displayed in the SMAC gallery from Aug. 5 to 27. The gallery is located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister.
The exhibit will boast the work of young artists from the area, including those who attended SMAC art camps this year. An opening night reception will be Aug. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. The public is invited to the reception which will coincide with State of the Ozarks’ First Friday Art Walk along historic Downing Street. Both viewing of the exhibit all month and attending the reception are free and open to the public. The Vintage Paris Coffee kiosk will also be on hand for opening night.
In July, SMAC sent out a call in the community for youth under 18 years of age to submit their artwork for this exhibit.
“This is our third year of having a youth exhibit,” SMAC President Tenille Blair-Neff said. “Originally our idea was to share the work of our summer art campers in a show. But then we realized how many other kids would benefit from having a gallery experience. So, we opened it up to the community.”
The exhibit is a way for SMAC to encourage budding artists along their artistic pursuits. It’s also an opportunity for friends and family to show their support for the young artists, according to a press release from SMAC. New this year, SMAC is allowing the artists to sell their pieces in the exhibit.
This year, SMAC is highlighting worthy non-profit organizations each month. This month, they are spotlighting Elevate Branson.
For more information visit www.smac-art.org.
