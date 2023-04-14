The Branson Tri-Lakes News is currently hosting its 2nd Annual Youth Poetry Contest, which will run until the end of April.
Last year, the Inaugural Youth Poetry Contest was held to honor April as National Poetry Month. The contest last year was open to 7th and 8th graders in Stone and Taney counties. This year a whole new category has been created for the young poets.
“Last year we had such a great response and had so many talented young poets enter the contest. This year we decided to expand the contest to include younger poets,” Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher Mandy Farrow said. “We have a category for 5th and 6th graders, as well as a category for 7th and 8th graders.”
This year the contest has a theme, the Seasons, which the poets can interpret anyway they would like. There is now set style of poem either, to help build creativity.
The contest is open to any 5th through 8th grade students who live in either Stone or Taney County. Each poem must be no more than 250 words. Young poets may enter as many poems as they would like, but will only be eligible to win one prize.
Other rules for the poetry contest are:
- Poems must have a title.
- Entries will be accepted from April 1 through April 28. Winners will be announced the second week of May.
- Entries must include: Author’s name, grade, school and a parent’s phone number for contact if the poem is chosen as a winning poem.
- Homeschooled students are also invited to enter.
- Entries should be submitted via email to contest@bransontrilakesnews.com.
There will be top three winners chosen in each of the grade categories. Winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges.
Prizes, donated by local businesses will be awarded to the six winners chosen.
“We have great partners in our community, who support the young creators,” Farrow said. “Last year we had so many prizes donated for our winning poets. This year we are already getting prize sponsors to create an amazing prize package for the kids. It is all about helping children to be able to express themselves with the written word.”
Winning poems will also be published in a special section of the newspaper, which will be published on Wednesday, May 10.
To enter a poem email contest@bransontrilakesnews.com or for more information on the contact rules or to become a prize sponsor email AJ Fahr at aj@bransontrilakesnews.com.
