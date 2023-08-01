A 5 year-old girl from Forsyth qualified for a national beauty contest after competing in her first ever competition.
Charleigh Voliva competed in the Missouri National American Miss Pageant, which took place in Columbia, on Thursday, July 6 to Saturday, July 8.
Charleigh finished as the state runner in the competition, earning her a spot as a National Finalist in the National All-American Miss Competition, which will be hosted on Friday, Nov. 17 through Friday, Nov. 24, in Orlando, Florida. This competition is held for girls ages 4 through 24, in six different age divisions.
In addition to the runner-up title Voliva received the following recognitions at the pageant:
-1st Place Missouri NAM Actress
-1st Runner Up Casual Wear Modeling
-Spirit of America Award
-Spotlight Award
-NAM Missouri State Finalist Medal
After taking home first place in the NAM Actress category for her Target store ad monologue, Charleigh will also compete for the National title in the category in November.
Voliva’s parents, Paul and Jayme Voliva, told Branson Tri-Lakes News Charleigh was nominated by a friend to compete in the competition.
“Someone had nominated her to be part of the Missouri National American Miss Pageant and we got a pamphlet in the mail about how we could get involved with the organization,” Jayme said. “To prepare we went to what’s called an open call meeting, where they told us about the requirements for the pageant and things that we would need to do and to get ready for the pageant. Then they have a prep session that we went to where they went into further detail of what the pageant is going to be like. Then from there, you get prepared for pageant weekend.”
The process at the pageant includes girls competing in four overall categories: Formal Wear Modeling, a Personal Introduction Speech, Interviews designed to simulate future college and career interviews, and Community Service Project. In addition to the pageant, National American Miss offers optional contests such as Talent, Actress, Heart of Service, Casual Wear Modeling, and many more.
“During the competition, they have required categories that the kids have to be part of,” Jayme said. “So, there’s an introduction speech, so she had to do a 30 second or less introduction. She had to talk into a microphone in front of a lot of people. She did really well. They also have to do a formal wear competition where they have an escort and she chose her brother. They have to walk around with etiquette and poise in front of a large crowd with their dresses on.”
A big part of the competition is the interview process, where contestants have interviews with seven judges.
“It’s seven one-on-one interviews,” Paul said. “It was one minute interviews each time with seven different people.”
Charleigh said she enjoyed talking to people and explained what it was like in the interviews.
“They ask a question and when the time goes up you switch to the next person,” Charleigh said. “You stand on a sticker in pretty feet until they say you can have a seat.”
Charleigh said she enjoyed the competition and hopes to inspire others.
“My daddy said it’s good to sometimes lose, but you want to try your best,” Volvia said. “If you win you should encourage the other people to have fun even if they lose. I want to be an inspiration to other girls. It was kind of scary to talk in front of all those people, but it was pretty cool too. I was happy because my family was there encouraging me and I can make other girls be inspired.”
As part of her preparation for the pageant, Charleigh dedicated some of her time toward community service projects.
“One of the projects I was a part of was donating a backpack full of pencils, markers, some coloring books, and the backpack,” Charleigh said.
Charleigh also worked with veterans in the community during the Branson Veterans Task Force’s Purple Heart Reunion’s fishing tournament on Lake Taneycomo in May.
“The veterans thing I did was, I did the Pledge of Allegiance and I said the prayer for them before they went on a fishing trip,” Charleigh said.
“She also had her classmates and her color bags to pack in their food that day as they took them out on the boats,” Paul said. “She also personally thanked each veteran as they went.”
Charleigh said she liked helping veterans and hopes to help them more in the future. Her parents said Charleigh valued the veterans project so much that she plans to continue doing what she can to thank veterans and their families for their tremendous sacrifice.
In her daily life, Charleigh enjoys learning at school, participating in martial arts classes, playing sports, helping families enjoy Branson activities on her BransonFam YouTube channel, and being involved in her youth programs at church.
The family is reaching out to find sponsors to help cover the cost of attending the national competition.
“With such a huge achievement in qualifying for the national competition, Charleigh will be reaching out for local support and sponsorships for her participation,” a statement from the family said. “If you would like to receive more information about how you or your business can sponsor Miss Charleigh Voliva, please email: Thebransonfamvlog@gmail.com.”
According to the National American Miss Pageant website, the pageant is a program based on the foundational principle of fostering positive self-image by enhancing natural beauty within. Each year, the pageant awards thousands in scholarships. All activities are age-appropriate and family-oriented and there is a strict no-makeup rule for all girls ages 12 and under. The program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise and presentation. Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence and learning new skills as well as setting and achieving personal goals.
“We celebrate America’s greatness and the individuality of American girls,” states the website. “It is a program centered around helping young ladies grow and expand their ideas about who they are and what they want to achieve. We want every girl to realize that she truly can take hold of her dreams and make them real.”
For more information on the pageant visit www.namiss.com.
