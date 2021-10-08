Reeds Spring School District is hosting the first of four scheduled ‘Pop-Up Preschools’.
On Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., the district will hold its ‘Pop-Up Preschool’, which will be located at WalMart in Branson West, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District. This will be the first of four Pop-Up experiences this school year, as the Reeds Spring Schools strives to create partnerships with the community.
“Our staff at our Early Childhood Center are working on doing some pop-up preschools this year to try to get preschool out to our community in a small capacity,” Reeds Spring School District Superintendent Cody Hirschi said in a previous interview with Branson Tri-Lakes News.
This event with its theme, “The Tangled Web” will feature hands-on games and music for young children. Firefighters will also be there to share safety information. Parents will be able to pick up community resources and sign up for holiday assistance.
Addressing early childhood education is a key component of the district’s Strategic Plan. Funding for the pop-up preschool comes from the Prop RS tax levy increase that voters approved last April, according to the release.
Hirschi said the expansion of the Early Childhood Center is a big issue for the community.
“That is a way to get connected with the little kiddos and get the families introduced to our programs,” Hirschi said. “One of our big strategies is expanding early childhood. We gathered a bunch of data to determine how many families are out there in need of our early childhood program. We know there are more families, we don’t know about as well. We have very limited capacity, quite frankly, because of space.”
Hirschi said in the previous interview, the tax dollars from Prop RS has already allowed the school to expand the preschool classes.
According to the release, critical learning takes place in the years before a child begins kindergarten. The main reason Reeds Spring Schools is hosting these pop-ups is to reach more families with young children and provide educational resources.
For more information visit rs-wolves.com.
