The Table Rock Chamber of Commerce received a prestigious award amongst dozens of chambers in Southwest Missouri.
On Wednesday, May 31, the TRL Chamber of Commerce was recognized at the Best of Southwest Missouri Gala, which took place at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield. The gala and voting process was part of the 2023 edition of the Best of Southwest Missouri magazine. More than 3,600 businesses, people, and organizations from 16 Southwest Missouri counties were nominated and included on the ballot during the voting round. Local Southwest Missouri residents cast over 89,000 votes for their favorites in the region earlier this year.
The TRL chamber earned the highest honor, Gold recognition, in the Best Chamber of Commerce category.
Chamber President/CEO Sheila Thomas said the chamber was excited they received the recognition, which is voted upon by the public.
“We are very grateful to those who voted for us, and thrilled to receive this recognition,” Thomas said. “My team works very hard to serve our members and community, and to be called the ‘Best in Southwest Missouri’ is indeed an honor.”
While this was the first year for the contest, the 2023 Best of Southwest Missouri had votes cast from over 33,000 unique voters. Dozens of chambers across the region were nominated, as well as other area businesses.
President of Table Rock Community Bank and Chairman of the Table Rock Lake Chamber Board of Directors Dwayne Falk said the chamber was honored to be recognized amongst so many chambers and businesses.
“We are in good company, as several of our chamber members were also recognized as the Best in Southwest Missouri for their business industry,” Falk said.
The chamber was not the only one honored by the magazine, those honored included many TRL chamber members.
“There were 49 chamber members honored in 79 categories and many others from the region,” Thomas said.
The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce has over 500 members, focusing on Stone County and Table Rock Lake area. The chamber’s mission is to promote business success and quality of life by being a leader in economic and community development in the Table Rock Lake area, according to the chamber.
For more information visit www.visittablerocklake.com/chamber.
To see more winners from the 2023 Best of Southwest Missouri visit www.bestofsouthwestmissouri.com/categories/2023.
