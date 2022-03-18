Four boys were seriously injured on Tuesday, March 15, after being ejected in a UTV crash, two miles south of Hollister.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported unnamed juvenile, 11, of Branson was traveling north on Gobblers Knob Road when the 2003 Polaris Ranger UTV he was operating travelled off the left side of the roadway, overturned and ejected the driver and three passengers.
The driver and two passengers, unnamed juvenile, 10, of Hollister and unnamed juvenile, 13, of Nashville, Tennessee, were all transported by ambulance to CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield to be treated for their respective serious injuries, according to the online crash report.
The third passenger, unnamed juvenile, 12, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee was flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield to be treated for his serious injuries. None of the four boys were wearing any type of safety device, the report stated.
