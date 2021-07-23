An online transparency portal designed to allow taxpayers of participating counties to see where tax dollars are being spent is growing, but not in Stone and Taney Counties.
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced Monday the addition of Buchanan County to the state’s “Show-Me Checkbook,” making Buchanan the 14th Missouri County on board with the project. Nine other counties are in the process of fully linking with the state program.
In Southwest Missouri, Greene, Jasper, and Newton Counties are fully in the system, with Lawrence and Barry Counties in the process of joining.
Stone and Taney County officials said they’re not opposed at all to the state treasurer’s initiative, but are not committing to the project yet for different reasons.
Stone County Treasurer Kristi Stephens told Branson Tri-Lakes News she was not familiar with the state treasurer’s proposal, but she was not opposed to the idea.
“Stone County is very dedicated to transparency,” Stephens said.
Stephens said the county has been transferring their information to a new computer system, a process that was significantly slowed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“A lot of priorities shifted because of COVID,” Stephens said.
A statewide gathering of county treasurers is scheduled to take place in September, and Stephens said she expects to gather more information about the program and how Stone County can become a part of it.
In Taney County, there are two issues, both revolving around computer systems.
Taney County Treasurer Melanie Smith said the issue of joining Show-Me Checkbook was discussed by the commission before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Our computer system isn’t able to provide the information in the format the State was wanting,” Smith told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The county would have to pay the software company to write a reporting system to the State specs and the Commissioner’s decided to not do that at the time.”
Taney County Commissioner Sheila Wyatt said she has issues with the vendor that provides their computer system, and a contract that puts the county at a disadvantage. She said she would like to see the county move to a different system.
However, that’s not her concern about the Show-Me Checkbook. Wyatt is completely behind the transparency movement and allowing the voters to see where their tax money is spent, but she wants to make sure of one thing.
“We have to make sure the data being transmitted to the state is secure,” Wyatt said. She noted several recent cyber attacks against communities that compromised the files of tens of thousands of taxpayers.
In January, the city of Cape Girardeau reported a cyber attack caused a significant amount of city data to be encrypted and crashed multiple city servers, leading to delays in processing payments and other documents for weeks.
Wyatt said she would look into the process of transferring the information to the state treasurer.
For more information about “Show-Me Checkbook” visit the Missouri State Treasurer’s website.
