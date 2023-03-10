The Forsyth School District hired a new Forsyth High School Assistant Principal.
The school announced the Forsyth Board of Education hired Mike Linehan for the assistant principal position in a Facebook post on the school’s page.
“The district is pleased to announce The Forsyth R- Board of Education has approved Mike Linehan to be hired as the Forsyth High School Assistant Principal for the 2023-2024 school year,” states the post. “Mr. Linehan is a veteran educator with 23 years of combined teaching, coaching, and administrative experience. Mr. Linehan has previously worked in both large and small school settings including four years as the K-12 principal at Dadeville and three years as the head principal at Republic Middle School.”
Linehan is currently working at the Hollister alternative school and as an assistant basketball coach for the Hollister School District.
Linehan is married to Jana Linehan. They have two sons who both attend Forsyth Schools.
Linehan said he looks forward to continuing the tradition of a positive learning environment where teachers and students can feel supported, cared for, and ultimately enjoy success with his new position.
For more information visit forsythpanthers.org.
