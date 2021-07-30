ContiCorps Labs, a family owned and operated state licensed marijuana testing laboratory, held its ribbon cutting and grand opening in Galena.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce took place on Thursday, July 22, in front of the facility located in the historic town square.
The community was invited to celebrate and learn more about the medical marijuana industry. Tours of the facility were available to help promote a practical understanding about the industry, according to a press release from the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.
According to the ContiCorp Lab website, the mission of the lab is to act in the protection of public health to provide accurate, validated, and regulatory-ready reports and data for manufacturers and retailers seeking access to commercial markets.
ContiCorp Labs draws from decades of experience in testing analytics and scientific rigor to provide unrivaled accuracy and continual process improvement. We look forward to providing our services for all facets of the industry, and peace of mind to the cultivators, dispensaries, and patients in the State of Missouri, according to the website.
“Our expertise in medical testing and regulatory affairs ensures that our testing standards meet or exceed all state/industry regulations as well as client expectations,” CEO and co-owner of ContiCorps Labs Chris Conti said in the release.
Chris is a Reeds Spring High School graduate. After high school Chris attended the University of Kansas, where he double majored in Chemical Engineering and Chemistry and was supplemented by an MBA.
According to the release, Conti has positioned himself to innovate in the testing industry with entrepreneurial spirit, a legacy of scientific dedication, and a nose for a business opportunity. He has devoted his professional life to the study and practice of chemistry.
Chris worked for eight years as the Senior Engineer in a medical device testing lab. Being responsible for test and equipment design/development, managing international customer relations, and driving business revenues in a highly-regulated technical field has forged Chris’s consistency and dedication. Chris, along with his family, won only one of ten medical marijuana testing laboratory licenses for the state of Missouri, according to the website.
President of ContiCorp Labs Kendra Conti also attended the University of Kansas and double majored in chemistry and biology, according to the website. She worked for five years as Director of Global Sales in the medical device testing industry.
ContiCorp Labs gained ISO 17025 certification, according to the website.
An ISO 17025 certification is a quality management system and the main standard for testing and calibration laboratories. To achieve this certificate, labs are evaluated for their technical competence in testing and calibration services and is conducted by a third party. This certification enables laboratories to demonstrate that they operate competently and generate valid results, thereby promoting confidence in their work both nationally and around the world, according to the International Organization for Standardization website.
ContiCorp Labs officially opened their testing location last year in June and currently has five employees.
“We empower our employees to drive innovation through continual process improvement, and to build the future of this industry from right here in the beautiful Ozark Plateau,” Kendra said in the release. “We look forward to providing our services for all facets of the industry, and peace of mind to the cultivators, dispensaries, and patients in the State of Missouri.”
For more information visit conticorplabs.com
