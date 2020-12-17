The first COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Cox Medical Center Branson.
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shawn Usery will be the first employee at the location to receive the vaccine, according to a Cox Medical Center Branson spokesperson
“The plan is to be the first person at Cox Medical Center Branson to get the vaccine,” said Usery. “I believe it’s very, very important to lead by example. I have no concerns about getting the vaccine. I believe the vaccine to be safe and effective.
“It is something I believe in. I can’t ask other people to get the vaccine if I’m not right there getting the vaccine as well. As I’ve talked to healthcare workers, providers, to nurses, to respiratory therapists across our system, what I’m hearing from them is that it’s something that’s absolutely important to them that they’re getting the vaccine, too. Over the next several days, rolling that vaccine out to all of our patient-facing healthcare workers who want the vaccine is a top priority of our organization.”
Although the vaccine will not be available to the general public yet, Usery highlights how important this vaccine is for fighting against COVID-19. He described it as “monumental for our community.”
“This is another tool in the arsenal that’s going to protect our patients from severe illness and make our community safer. This is what we’ve been, as a community, working towards,” said Usery. “With masking, with all the other strategies we’re using to get us to a place where we have a widely available vaccine and the approval of the vaccine and getting it to frontline healthcare workers is a great first step.”
According to Usery, although the vaccine is a huge step in the process of fighting COVID-19, this is not the end of the fight. He said all the preventative measures must continue.
“Those are still absolutely important strategies for caring for our patients and caring for our coworkers,” said Usery. “Just because you got a vaccine doesn’t mean that we’re going to take our masks off and stand down. It’s another tool in the arsenal along with masking, social distancing, hand washing, those types of things, all together to stamp out coronavirus in our community.”
Usery stands behind the vaccine’s legitimacy and is excited to bring another variable to the fight against COVID-19.
“It is truly amazing what scientists in the medical community can do. When we’re all aligned to treat and fight one disease and to bring a vaccine forward that’s highly effective and safe, less than a year from when we identified the virus, is monumental,” said Usery. “We owe a debt of gratitude to everybody along the line that’s a part of making this possible.
“It really is that big of a deal. This is what all of us healthcare workers that have been fighting in the trenches for the last year have been waiting for, and we’re excited to be a part of it. We’re excited to bring it to our communities, we’re excited to bring it to our coworkers. We’re just excited.”
According to a press release from Governor Mike Parson’s office, 1,000 Missouri healthcare workers had received Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week. More than 51,000 doses were to be delivered to the state this week, and the state could receive a shipment of more than 105,000 doses of the newly approved Moderna vaccine.
The press release from the governor’s office reiterated that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are scientifically proven to be safe and effective. It said all traditional standards were followed, and both vaccines have shown a 95 percent efficacy rate.
“The delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to frontline caregivers is a significant milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial shipment was distributed rapidly, and health care workers began receiving vaccinations Monday,” said Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb Kuhn. “As additional vaccines come on line and shipments are received, these new tools will help protect a growing number of the state’s health care professionals and the at-risk populations they serve. We are at the beginning of a massive vaccination effort. However, this week’s speed and efficiency in delivery and administration is very promising.”
The press release from the governor’s office said Missourians can help combat COVID-19 and support the state’s health care system by social distancing, wearing a mask, minimizing travel, avoiding large gatherings and limiting interactions to 15 minutes. These behaviors are especially important over the holiday season.
“Although we have had some great news in Missouri this week, the fight is not over. Prevention will continue to be critically important, especially over the holidays,” Governor Parson said in the release. “We must continue to be responsible, change our behavior, and take precautions to slow the spread. This, along with the vaccine, is how we will overcome COVID-19.”
