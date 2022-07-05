A local business offering a truly wide range of services held a special open house event on Friday, June 24.
Branson Cerakote and Laser held the event at their new location, 131 Industrial Park Drive, Suite 3, in Hollister. The event included Owners John and Laura Siegert showing guests around their facility and explaining the multiple ways they can serve customers from firearm coatings to softball trophies.
“Cerakote is a ceramic based firearms coating,” John Siegert told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s basically a two-part coating you put on the gun, bake it, and it becomes a thousand times more abrasion resistant than what most people put on their guns.”
John is an Army veteran who says the coating is similar to what the military puts on their weapons, and they can put one of thousands of different colors into the coat, allowing someone to truly customize their firearms with camouflage patterns or national flags.
Siegert also said the covering is more than just for firearms.
“We have a company which is making specialty keyboards for computers,” he said. “They make an aluminum keyboard, and we laser engrave the letters on the keyboard and then cerakote it to make it extremely durable.”
The company’s ability to do their own stencil and laser engraving for products gives them the opportunity to serve the community with locally-produced custom-made products.
Siegert said they have both a fiber laser and a CO2 laser to allow the widest range possible for products. The fiber laser, which uses fiber optics to generate the laser to the cutting head, is used for metals and polymer products. The CO2 laser, which focuses a beam bounced off mirrors, is used for all other materials.
The company employs two full-time graphic design artists to create stencils and graphics for each individual project. Some of the products which can be produced include custom engraved wood carvings; hologram designs in glass objects; and even multiple gifts like keychains or wallets for large groups.
“We’ve got companies from which we can get over 10,000 items which are laserable as soon as they come out of the box,” Siegert said.
While the business began in 2014, Siegert said they have only been in their current location for about a year. He says they waited to have their public open house until they were finally settled into place.
“I had no idea what opening a new shop was going to be like,” Siegert said. “There’s all these little projects which came up. Having to get all the projects done was a challenge, the showroom especially, and we wanted to wait until we had everything to show people.”
Part of the story of the company’s last year has been told in a podcast produced at the facility.
“We have a fairly decent sized YouTube channel,” Siegert said. “We have started producing podcasts and we hope to be launching a new one in a few weeks. We’re calling it the Branson Podcast, and we’re going to focus on smaller business owners in the community and give them an opportunity to talk about what they do.”
The studio can be rented by both local business owners and residents to record podcasts, and an engineer and editing services are provided. The finished product is then uploaded to YouTube or the podcast channel of the customer’s choice.
Siegert credited the Hollister Chamber of Commerce with helping them get settled into the new location and make contacts within the community.
“We started going to the lunches and had so many great contacts,” Siegert said. “We’ve had people come in and offer services we didn’t know we needed, so the chamber has been huge for us.”
More information about Branson Cerakote and Laser and their online store is at bransoncerakote.com and their videos are available on YouTube by searching for Branson Cerakote. Their office can be reached by calling 417-544-0741.
