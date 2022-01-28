The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and Conservation Center is hosting a unique educational opportunity for participants to learn more about the elusive owls who make Missouri their home.
The Owl Prowl will take place on Friday, Feb. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson. Those interested in attending must register by Feb. 11 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182402.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation website, staff and volunteers at Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and Conservation Center invite the public to learn more about owls during a fun night hike. The Owl Prowl will be instructed by Naturalist Leah Eden.
The Owl Prowl is an outdoor program which will include a socially distance night hike, learning stations, and the owl prowl. The learning stations will help participants identify owls, their special adaptations, and how the public can help them. Naturalists will teach participants to call for owls with the potential for owl conversations.
Participants are asked to bring a flashlight and dress for the weather and a hike.
For more information on the hatchery and upcoming events go to nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/shepherd-hills-fish-hatchery.
