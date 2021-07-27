Forsyth R-III School District wants to give its students a brand new immersive, agricultural learning experience.
Superintendent at Forsyth R-III School District Jeff Mingus, high school Vocational Agriculture teacher Clint Gailey, and Vocational Agriculture teacher Patrick Holt attended the July Forsyth aldermen meeting to present the idea of an educational animal laboratory.
Mingus said Forsyth High School has over 400 kids, 140 of which are actively involved in the agricultural program, FFA, run by Gailey and Holt.
“Traditionally, we’ve been a strong FFA program of Forsyth, but we’ve blown up to where we now have two full-time teachers, so a lot of kids go through that program,” Mingus said. “A lot of kids that have no agriculture experience prior to, come out with a lot of experience after.”
Mingus said the school wants to provide an opportunity for students to extend their learning outside the traditional classroom.
“These guys do a lot of things within the school, in the confines of our facilities. Kids’ experiences could be enriched and enhanced if we could go outdoors,” Mingus said. “We have some different projects that are ongoing, and some hands-on learning experiences for kids that have any different interests in agriculture, (and) can gain some lifelong experiences and learning opportunities.”
Forsyth High School currently has 54 acres of land donated by the Herschend family many years ago, which has sat idle since it’s initial clean up. Mingus said they don’t have any plans to build a school building there because it is not practical for them, but the land would provide the opportunity for their outdoor classroom and educational lab.
Holt, who is relatively new to the district, said plans originally started out as wanting an animal science lab and have developed into creating an entire program with an outdoor lab in this area.
“We’re wanting to clear about eight acres, and that’s going to be fenced in. What this does, it allows us to have the things we talk and teach in the classroom, (but) we can go out and we can put that hands-on into practice for these kids,” Holt said. “We want to have a maximum of five head of animals. We aim to keep them there just for the school year portion of the year, and at the end of the year we can sell these animals.”
Some of the things that can be taught through this educational animal laboratory are artificial insemination, embryo transfer, different kinds of treatments, vaccinations, birthing of calves and many more things.
“We’ve discussed highly about the way this is going to look, as far as for the community. We have a great group of kids, we have a great horticulture program as well, where we can really make this thing look good,” Holt said. “As far as the animal side, it’s going to have a buffer, basically. So in a sense, it’s going to be kind of out of sight, out of mind, type of thing.”
“We want to make our primary goal to educate these kids at a low cost, (and) secondary goal is to make sure the community enjoys and appreciates what we’re doing for them,” Gailey said. “Besides a classroom, we have all these leftover plants in the greenhouse. We can do a you-pick system outside there, community members can come pick vegetables. We would do our best to make this a showcase for the community.”
Gailey said they have also discussed the idea of adding walking trails through the land, to give the community another opportunity to be outside.
“There will be some dozer operations on the acres to incorporate the livestock, and while the dozer is there we would like to map out some areas (for) some walking trails to be added,” Gailey said.
Gailey explained that the 54 acres would be broken up into two plots, a cruising plot and a TSI plot. The TSI plot would be dedicated to temper management, reducing the density to improve the current quality. The cruise plot is dedicated to the plan for their everyday curriculum.
The livestock would be kept in the portion of the acreage, set apart by a barbed wire fence to keep the animals in, so it won’t cause issues for the surrounding neighborhood.
Gailey and Holt hope to use the last portion of land to restore it’s native glade ground.
“Where we live, everybody knows it, we’re (on) rocky ground. It’s native glade ground (and the) only reason it’s not right now, (is) because we moved in and we quit burning it. We think it would be pretty easy to restore to that native glade,” Gailey said. “Lots of people see (glades) from afar, but they don’t have the opportunity to see it up close. This would be a managed dairy where they could come in and see that glade ecosystem and the kids would gain from it.”
Gailey said they hope this program will not only benefit the high school and the community, but also the middle and elementary school.
Forsyth Ward I Alderman Jack Baker addressed the fact that the nearest residential unit is well over 900 feet from the proposed livestock center.
“We do have an ordinance, no livestock in the city, but the isolation you’re talking about, the limited number you’re talking about, the fact we’re talking about educating kids, I don’t have a problem with that,” Baker said.
“I just think it’s exciting what you’re doing. And how much it’s a magnet for agriculture throughout the state of Missouri and Arkansas, even the United States,” Forsyth Ward II Alderman Dennis Winzenried said.
The issue of manure management was also addressed in the meeting, and Gailey assured the aldermen there would be no problem managing due to the limited number of livestock they would be bringing in.
Gailey said the only time a manure build up could occur is if members of the community bring in their animals for the kids to work and learn on.
“They’ll bring them in that morning, and they’ll be gone probably by noon, and it’ll be cleaned up that day,” Holt said.
They hope that members of the community will bring in their animals, especially when they have cows that are getting ready to birth. Gailey said that will provide another opportunity for the students to gain hands-on knowledge.
The aldermen said they wanted to wait to vote on the proposed plan until August to give the community a chance to respond and see how they view the proposal, but Mayor Kelly Dougherty said she is excited for the idea.
“I’ve personally seen what you two can do, and it’s amazing how kids respond to you both. And I’m all for this, because I just know how good of a job you both do, and I think it would be a nice addition to your ag(riculture) program,” Doughtery said.
Gailey and Holt hope to be able to include kids with all interests into their program.
“We’re not addressing these kids that grew up on a farm, we want those kids, but we want the kids that didn’t, just as bad. They need to see the value of what ag(riculture) brings to this world,” Gailey said.
Look for updates on this story in future editions of the Branson Tri-Lakes News at bransontrilakesnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.