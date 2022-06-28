A Branson man could be heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to a single charge on June 22, 2022.
Joshua L. Bippert, 27, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person.
On Sept. 20, 2020, deputies with the Los Angeles County California Sheriff’s Department received a private message on the department’s Instagram account from Bippert related to a post documenting the arrest of a felon who had been in illegal possession of a firearm.
“Recently a couple of your officers arrested a man for owning a firearm,” Bippert’s message read. “If you want more of your officers to end up like the two that got shot while sitting in their patrol car then go ahead and keep the charges. Release the man who did nothing wrong but keep his second amendment rights or there will be blood. This is a threat.”
The next day, Bippert again commented on the department’s post.
“For me, the most irritating part is living in the midwest and not on the border to California where I could take a nice short drive to water the tree of liberty,” Bippert wrote.
The postings were believed to be in reference to a gunman ambushing and shooting two sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 20, 2020.
Bippert also made a posting in which he tagged the sheriff’s department where he endorsed the use of violence.
A sentencing hearing for Bippert will be scheduled after a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office. Federal statutes outline a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison without the possibility of parole for the conviction.
The Taney County Sheriff’s Office assisted the FBI in the investigation.
