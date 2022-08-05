Three teams from Gibson Technical Center placed in the top 20 of their events at the Health Occupations Students of America International Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee this summer.
HOSA is a career and technical student organization for students planning to pursue health professions.
Gibson Tech students placed in the following events:
- The Emergency Medical Technician category saw Ally Whorton of Hollister and Aurora Leininger of Blue Eye place.
- The Community Emergency Response Teams category saw the team of Kylee Kyle of Galena and Preston Blubaugh of Reeds Spring and the team of Hailey Cogdill of Hollister and Ross Chapman of Branson.
Other GTC competitors included Cheyenne Burns, Makenzie Biggers, Paige Rowton, Alexis Baskins, and Angel Dowdy.
In addition to competing, these students attended various workshops and presentations and networked with other health science students.
