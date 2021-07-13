The city of Branson has begun the process of planning their fiscal year 2022 budget.
The city’s Finance Committee began the process with a public meeting on Friday, July 9, at city hall. The city laid out their plans for a priority-based budgeting process to fund projects from the Community 2030 plan, the city’s framework for planning and budget strategy.
“Today is not about money, it is about prioritizing items and actions,” Finance Director, Jamie Rouch said at the meeting. “As we continue to strive to be the best possible stewards for the citizens who live in Branson, our priority-based budgeting process is a great decision-making tool for our leaders. This year is more challenging than in years past. Because there were no items purchased last year due to COVID-19, we have a lot of items to go through.”
The city’s Finance Department will complete a budget analysis with a balanced budget to present to the Finance Committee members before the end of July.
The rest of the city’s process was laid out at the meeting:
- September 17, 2021 - regular Finance Committee meeting to review the final budget
- September 30, 2021 - special combined meeting with Board of Aldermen and Finance Committee to review the final budget
- October 26, 2021 - regular Board of Aldermen meeting – Board votes on the first reading of the final budget
- November 9, 2021 - regular Board of Aldermen meeting – Board votes on the second and final reading of the final budget
- January 1, 2022 – the budget goes into effect
The Branson Finance Committee consists of Mayor Larry Milton; Aldermen Jamie Whiteis, Cody Fenton, and Ruth Denham; City Administrator Stan Dobbins; and Rod Romine, Pamela Yancey, Michael Pinkley, and Jerry Buckley, who are citizens of the city or associated with a business within the city limits and serve one-year terms. Romine, Yancey, Pinkley, and Buckley’s terms end April 2022.
Interested citizens can view information about the city’s budgeting process and complete budgets for the last two fiscal years on the city’s website.
