Judge Tiffany Yarnell announced in April she would be running for reelection for the Associate Circuit Judge for Division 1 in Taney County bench.
Yarnell, who has a prosecuting background, was first appointed to the seat by former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon in January 2016 after the seat was vacated when Judge Tony Williams was sworn in as Circuit Judge to the then newly formed 46th Circuit.
Yarnell had been the chief assistant prosecuting attorney for Taney County since January 2013 and has been an assistant prosecutor with the office since 2007. Prior to joining the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, she was an assistant prosecutor with the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. During her years of court room experience has included dozens of felony bench and jury trials, including first-degree murder trials. Yarnell obtained her law degree from the University of Missouri School of Law and her undergraduate degree from Columbia College.
In August of 2018, Yarnell won her first election as the incumbent for the Associate Circuit Judge for Division 1 bench. In the primary she received 4,788 votes, bringing her the win against two opponents for the Republican nomination. No Democrats ran for the office, which meant Yarnell ran unopposed in the November 2018 general election.
Yarnell, who was born and raised in Sikeston, Missouri, said she and her husband were drawn to the area after she finished law school.
“My husband and I met each other in college in Columbia and then I went to law school in Kansas City at UMKC…We both had a strong desire to start fresh and go somewhere we believed was a good place to raise a family,” Yarnell told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “(We wanted a) good place to work and live…that is why we specifically came here to Southwest Missouri.”
Yarnell and her family live in Taney County, and she says the love of this community is one of the driving forces behind becoming a judge. She said she prayed and followed her faith to apply for the appointment.
“My background was in criminal law, as a prosecutor for almost 12 years before I took the bench in 2017, that was pretty much my passion,” Yarnell said. “Now that I have been doing this for five and a half years, I feel like I get the opportunity to see things in a different perspective than I did before. I get to hear both sides, and I feel like I get the opportunity to make some decisions that are helpful, hopefully, to people. Obviously of course following the law and following the rules that I have to follow, but I appreciate that I have some judicial discretion to make decisions in some of these cases to hopefully help both sides moving forward.”
Yarnell said she really cares about the people who come into her courtroom and sometimes as a judge she has to make the tough decisions, but looks at each case as the unique situation, with unique facts and individuals.
“If I get one case tomorrow that is a burglary case, and then get another case that is a burglary case, they are totally different cases,” Yarnell said. “There is not anything about them that I am going to look at exactly the same. Yes, they may be charged with the same type of offense but they are two individual people. The facts are usually very different from one another. It is one of those things where I look at it completely as an individual case.”
Yarnell said she tries to use good discernment and wisdom to know when grace is appropriate, or when stronger accountability is appropriate. She said, no matter which, she wants people who come before her to feel they have been heard and have been treated with respect.
“I am just a public servant. My entire career has been in public service,” Yarnell said. “I feel like I have the background and history to use discernment and my experience to make those (tough) decisions.”
Yarnell said she has a passion to see things done in a fair way.
Incumbent Yarnell will be one of two Republican nominees on the August 2 Primary ballot for the seat. Attorney and former Rockaway Beach Municipal Judge Anna Morrissey is the challenger. There are no Democrat candidates on the ballot, so whoever wins the primary will win the seat.
