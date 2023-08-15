Branson Tri-Lakes News
Sunday, September 17, 1995
More than $12 million worth of roads, sidewalks, sewer and water lines are complete in Branson Meadows, a 340-acre commercial and residential development situated between Mo. 248, the Shepherd of the Hills Expressway and Gretna Road.
When the 763-foot bridge that spans Roark Valley to link the development with Gretna Road is complete next month, the cost of infrastructure will top $15 million, said Ivy Motley, landowner and developer along with her husband, Marvin Motley and partner, Jimmy Osmond.
The developers have been busy laying the roads and utilities for the development. “Now we’re getting down to the fun stuff, landscaping and stuff like that,” Ivy Motley said.
Construction continues, but one of the major developments is already open for business. The Factory Stores of America mall opened its first store this week, the VF Factory Outlet.
The next big undertaking in Branson Meadows likely will be Sportopia, a virtual reality sports entertainment center, Motley said.
The family entertainment park, Knott’s Berry Farm, also is a possibility for Branson Meadows, but Motley could not confirm when or if Knott’s Berry Farm would be built. She said negotiations are continuing.
The Myer family, which owns and operates hotels in town, has bought land in the development, but Motley said they have not started a project yet.
Thirty acres of the development has been set aside for a residential area; that land has not been sold.
The project also includes a new Branson Fire station on land the Motleys donated.
Motley said about one-third of the land has been sold, but information on other land buyers could not be released yet.
When completely built out, the development easily will rank in the billion dollar range, Motley said. “I would not hesitate to say, when everything’s done…just the things we have in negotiations are in the hundreds of millions.”
Motley said she did not know when the entire acreage would be developed. It could be in three to four years, or in seven to eight.
The development is divided into two phases, and two areas. The entire property has the utilities, but the main area east of the main road is being developed first while improvements to the Shepherd of the Hills Expressway are under way.
The Branson meadows development is recognized as the area of growth for the city right now, a time when some people say the area is experiencing a slowdown in the economy. Others say it’s a period of catching up from the recent boom.
Regardless, Motley said their development will not be affected negatively. “What we’re trying to do is provide a mix of things. We’re being very careful as we sell the land not to sell it all to one type of business,” she said.
“We (Branson) couldn’t continue at the rate we were going, it was too much,” Motley said. “The businesses we’re bringing in are needed businesses and will provide support for what Branson already has.”
The development will feature a “turn-of-the-century, Victorian” theme, Motley said. Other characteristics include the underground utility lines, lots of landscaping, parks and green space, water features, 8-foot wide sidewalks with gazebos for resting areas and sign restrictions. The streets and sidewalks will be well lighted for walkers and handicap-accesible. “It will be very user friendly in every regard.”
Longtime residents, the Motleys owned the property since 1967. “We’ve made a living from Branson and wanted to do something that would be a credit to the community,” she said. “The way the property is located, it’s a link between 248 and 76, we also hope to alleviate the traffic situation. I think it will.”
Lik the main road, the other features in the development also came about because of the Motleys’ time in Branson. They’ve observed problems, such as traffic, street lighting and stormwater drainage. “We’ve had the benefit of watching it grow, seeing some of the things that have happened and said, ‘let’s try to avoid this’ and meet the needs of people in the area.”
The main, five-lane road and bridge will be finished Oct. 28. To accomplish that task, the construction crews moved more than one million yards of rock and dirt, Motley said. The five lane stretches 709,000 feet with center medians and a left turn lane.
There’s also 4,120 feet of three-lane highway; 7,425 feet of two-lane streets within the project; 58,000 feet of underground electric conduit and cable; and 120,000 square feet of sidewalks.
The developers received some financial help for the main road, sewer and water lines through a Tax Increment Financing District (TIF) with the city of Branson, which issued $8 million in bonds.
The city funds were used for the infrastructure that benefits the entire community, said City Administrator Sam Grove. “That’s a carrot we use to get property annexed into the city so the city could collect taxes from the property,” he said.
No other city funds go into the project, Grove said. “Funding for those improvements are from growth in revenue off the businesses within the development.”
The growth in the sales tax revenue from the acreage is used to pay off the bonds, Grove said.
The Branson Board of Aldermen authorized the issuance of the $8 million in bonds at their Aug. 28 meeting. Grove points out that the roads and utilities in the development are already finished because the developers put their own money up front to start the projects.
(Editor’s Note: The “Looking Back” stories are published just as they were in the original printing. Because of this, there will, at times, be grammatical and punctuation errors. For the sake of preservation, Branson Tri-Lakes News has opted to leave it as is.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.