As in-person learning begins on Aug. 24 for Forsyth R-III Schools, they have released their plans for a safe return.
Forsyth R-III Schools took to Facebook on Aug. 13, to announce their Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.
“The following guidelines will be in place for Forsyth R-III Schools as we begin the 2021-2022 school year,” Forsyth Schools said in their Facebook post. “As we transition back to normal procedures, we will continue to communicate with parents and patrons of any changes in procedures that may take place.”
All guidelines are subject to be updated or changed as new information becomes available, according to the Facebook post. All guidelines have been made in coordination with the Taney County Health Department and plan to be followed to the best extent possible to keep the students, staff and community safe.
“Our goal is to keep students and staff healthy and provide a safe, in-person learning environment to the best of our ability. This effort will require cooperation among our students, staff and families,” Forsyth Schools said on Facebook. “We believe that students learn best when they are receiving face to face instruction and learning experiences. Each of our protocols are put in place to give every student the opportunity to obtain the entire educational experience they deserve.”
According to the Facebook post, all fully vaccinated students or staff who become in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, but exhibit no symptoms will not be quarantined or tested. Only if the fully vaccinated individual shows symptoms will they be quarantined.
Forsyth R-III Schools will extend the facial covering recommendation to all students and staff while in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained due to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, describing an appropriate facial covering as:
-Covering the nose and mouth
-A disposable mask, cloth mask or gator
-Only depicting school appropriate content
Masks will not be required when at recess, P.E., consuming food/beverage or anytime students are able to properly social distance.
Facial coverings are required by all students and staff while riding a school bus, and disposable masks will be provided upon request. Buses will also be disinfected after each route. Students living in the same household will be asked to sit together and there will be assigned seating.
The school is encouraging parents to drop off and pick up their students, if possible, to decrease the numbers of students riding the bus.
“When students are properly masked it assists in protecting students and staff from quarantine,” Forsyth Schools said in the post. “The district will re-evaluate our facial covering protocol monthly. These protocols may change at any time under the guidance of our local health department and/or CDC recommendations.”
According to the post, hand sanitizer will be readily available and encouraged when entering and exiting the school buildings. There will be allotted time for students and staff to frequently wash their hands throughout the day.
All students and staff exhibiting two or more symptoms of COVID-19 will be sent home and will not be allowed to return to school until they are fever free for 24 hours, with a doctor’s note, or after 10 days of quarantine.
“If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, the Taney County Health Department will be notified,” Forsyth Schools said in the post. “Targeted disinfecting will take place. Communication and re-entry will be determined based on guidance from the Taney County Health Department with the intent to resume school the following day.”
Forsyth will also be providing onsite testing, as well as providing vaccinations to educators, staff and eligible students.
The safe return plan includes four levels: Face to Face Learning, Face to Face Learning with Required Masks Based on Increased COVID-19 Related Absences, Blended Learning, and At-Home Learning.
Level One:
-Operations as normal as possible
-Social distancing and appropriate hygiene practices will be encouraging
-Facial covering recommended for all students and staff
-Non-essential visitors will be limited, only visitors related to instruction will be allowed
-No building wide assemblies
-Field trips limited to events where Forsyth students are the only in attendance
-Students and staff will be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms. If any of the two following symptoms are exhibited they will be sent home:
-Fever (above 100 degrees)
-Chills
-Repeated shaking with chills
-Headache
-Sore throat
-New loss of taste or smell
-Runny nose/congestion
-Other flu-like symptoms
-Hand-washing encouraged after:
-Using the restroom
-Playing outside
-Before eating
-Blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
-Custodial department will implement frequent cleaning of surfaces
Level Two (changes from Level One):
-Facial coverings will be required for all students and staff
Level Three (changes from Level One and Two):
-Classes may take place online for one or more days due to a rapid increase in number of local cases and/or higher than normal absence rates due to COVID-19
-Restrictions on school activities will be in place
-Capacity and attendance limits may be established for events or school activities
Level Four (changes from Level One, Two, and Three):
-All classes are online and will follow the district’s Emergency Alternative Methods of Instruction Plan
-Classwork done independently and required for grades/credit
-School buildings will be closed and only designated staff can enter
-All activities will be canceled or rescheduled
For more information on the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, follow Forsyth R-III Schools on Facebook. Or visit forsythpanthers.org/c_o_v_i_d-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.